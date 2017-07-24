ISLAMABAD - The Council of Common Interests (CCI) will discuss water related issues in its upcoming meeting scheduled on July 31.

The 32nd meeting of the CCI has been convened next week to discuss some important issue, including the National Water Policy, article 154 of the constitution and provision of the 1200 cusecs of water to Karachi, resolution of water issues between Balochistan and Sindh.

According to the agenda of the meeting available with The Nation, the CCI will discuss supply of gas to localities/villages in 5KM radius of gas producing fields, post devolution status of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Worker Welfare Fund(WWF).

Establishment of Fiscal Coordination Committee, implementation of Article 154 of the constitution of Pakistan, allocation of 1200 cusecs(650.5MGD) additional water for Karachi City(K-IV project),National Water Policy and senior citizens privileges is also on the agenda of CCI. The meeting will also review the important decisions of the CCI meeting held on May 2, 2017.

Regarding the supply of 1,200 cusecs extra water to Karachi, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) said that the Sindh government is already getting its 500 cusec water for Karachi from the Indus river system under the water-sharing accord, however if the Council of Common Interest (CCI) permits extra water it will have no objection.

Sindh is already getting 500 cusecs of water under the para 2 of the 1991 water accord for Karachi and the CCI is competent forum to decide about the province’s demand for the increased supply.

Similarly, Balochistan’s summary regarding shortage of its share of water from Pat Feeder and Kirthar canal is on the agenda of the CCI meeting. Balochistan had earlier lodged a complaint with the IRSA that the Sindh province is denying legitimate share of water to the province and is stealing its water from the Pat Feeder Canal.

However, in April this year, the province lodged another complaint regarding stealing of water from Kirthar Canal. Since the IRSA has failed to resolve the disputes between both provinces it was decided to refer the matter to the CCI for resolution. Balochistan is demanding that Sindh is using its share therefore it should be asked to provide the cost of its water. In the meeting held in the ministry of water and power, the IRSA took the plea that the CCI is the best forum to resolve the issue.

The implementation of article 154 is also on the agenda of the CCI as Sindh, KP and Balochistan governments have expressed their reservations over its implementation.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment Act, Article 154 (1) clearly states the functions and rules of procedure of the CCI.

The provinces are of the view that the Council should formulate and regulate the policies relating to the matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise the supervision and control over the related institutions, oil & gas and electricity are under Section 2&4 of the Part II of the Federal Legislative and therefore it comes under CCI domain.

The provinces blame the federal government for making important decisions regarding oil and gas sector through the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE). After 18th amendment of Article 154 reads “The Council shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.”