ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court, while expressing displeasure over Senator Nehal Hashmi’s reply to a petition filed against him, summoned the lawmaker on July 10 for framing of charges.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, was hearing the contempt of court notice against the PML-N senator on Friday.

Hashmi was issued a show cause notice for allegedly making a speech against the judiciary and members of the Panama joint investigation team.

Taking notice of the contemnor’s absence, the court in its short order stated: “The respondent, Nehal Hashmi, was supposed to be here today. He does not seem to be fair with the court.”

The bench, in the interest of justice, dispensed with his absence for Friday’s hearing, with the caution that he must be careful in the future.

The senator’s counsel, Hashmat Habib, earlier informed the court that Hashmi had gone for Umrah and would come back on July 9.

Justice Ejaz said that he should have filed an application to dispense with his absence.

The lawyer told the court that Hashmi on June 5th had informed him that he was going to perform Umrah. Habib argued the note of the SC registrar on which the suo motu was taken was not provided to him.

He said the attorney general had supplied him the list of the channels and the transcript of Hashmi’s speech. Habib requested the court to provide him the registrar’s note.

Hashmi on June 20th filed reply praying before the court to withdraw or vacate the show cause notice, and order to quash criminal proceedings against him in the FIR in Police Station Bahadurabad, District East, Karachi, and all other criminal proceedings pertaining to this case. He also asked the court to initiate criminal proceedings against the actual culprits who distorted some pieces of his speech and transmitted the same to social media as well as electronic media, besides misguiding the court, which resulted in the issuance of the show-cause notice.

Hashmi stated that the entire record provided to him did not attract any penal action against him as no act of contempt appears out of this material; instead, it reflected the conspiracy of all those who had doctored the speech out of context.

During the proceedings, Hashmi’s counsel complained that the attorney general for Pakistan, who was appointed as prosecutor in this case, wrote a letter to the Sindh government for registration of a case against the senator in Karachi, adding his life was completely destroyed. He requested the court to issue an order staying the proceedings started on the FIR.

Justice Ejaz said: “We have appointed AGP Ashtar Ausaf as a prosecutor in view of his stature and experience, adding: We have full confidence in him.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said he had committed an offence. Habib prayed to the court, “The proceedings on the FIR may be halted until it is proven that he has committed an offence.

The case was adjourned until July 10.