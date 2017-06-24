ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday said that betrayal had no limits as several former ministers belonging to the party had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent weeks.

Former ministers Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nazar Mohammed Gondal quit the PPP recently to join the PTI, while Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul is considering joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Following them was former law minister Babar Awan.

PPP Secretary Information Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said that betrayal had no limits.

“According to me he [Babar Awan] had left the party when he refused to appear in the defence of [former prime minister Yousaf Raza] Gilani in the Supreme Court,” he added.

The PPP leader said that Babar Awan was the same person who chanted slogans with the picture of former military ruler Ziaul Haq against Benazir Bhutto when she went to address the lawyers in the Rawalpindi Bar.

“All gone have joined the party after 1986. So no genuine party person has left Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said in a media interaction.

Ahmed said that the PPP appointed the defectors in the cabinet and they proved opportunists.

“Who made them federal ministers? It was the PPP. And one more fact everyone who left was elected first time on the PPP ticket,” he contended.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had earlier asked his party to stop worrying about the “turncoats” and let them leave the PPP as part of a “cleansing” process.

The PPP, after the 2013 drubbing, was hoping to improve standing in the Punjab but is finding it hard to achieve the goal.

During Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s time, Punjab was a stronghold of the PPP but the support slowly declined.

The ruling PML-N has been firmly in control in the province for several years.

Senator Rehman Malik said that some senior politicians would join the PPP after Eid.

He said that Imran Khan was surrounded by PPP defectors.

“It looks he has joined the PPP rather than others joining his party. He is surrounded by the PPP deserters. We are not worried as a large number of politicians will join the PPP after Eid,” Malik added.

PPP South Punjab General Secretary Natasha Daultana said despite the defections the PPP was making gains in Punjab and was optimistic about good results in the 2018 polls.

“The PPP is never out. There was rigging in the 2013 polls that kept us out. If fair polls are held, we will clinch the province again,” she claimed.

Daultana said that the PPP would defeat the PTI and the PML-N in the 2018 polls as people had started to realise the PPP’s policies were far more mature and practical than the rivals.

She said that the PPP would get new candidates in the Punjab, which would amount to change in the province.

“We can’t stop people from going but the future belongs to the PPP,” Daultana maintained.