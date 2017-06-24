ISLAMABAD - The Central Selection Board reviewed more than 600 promotion cases of grade 19 and 20 officers of different services groups and ex-cadres in last five days, the Nation has learnt it reliably.

On the direction of Supreme Court, the CSB meeting held in the chair of Chairman Federal Public Service Commission Naveed Akram Cheema from June Jun 19-24. The apex court directed the federal government to conduct the CSB meeting and review promotion cases of those officers who were recommended by the CSB 2015 for promotions in next grade but the government ignored the CSB 2015 recommendations and did not promote hundreds of officers.

The SC also asked the federal government to introduce new formula of promotions in next CSB instead of previous criteria.

According to the sources, first day of the meeting, CSB reviewed the promotion cases of officers of grade 19 and 20 of Police Service of Pakistan and Information Group, second day discussed the promotions cases of officers of Pakistan Administrative Service and Secretariat Group. The CSB reviewed the promotion cases of Pakistan Foreign Service, Inland Revenue Service and Audit and Accounts groups and it only reviewed the promotion cases of other groups and x-cadres last two days of meetings.

Sources said that, following the SC instructions the CSB has changed the criteria of promotions and it went through the performance reports of all officers especially those officers who were failed to get the promotion in next grades in CSB 2015. They said that the CSB would send its recommendations to Prime Minister for approval after Eid holidays.

A senior official of Establishment Division told The Nation that the several officers would not accept the decision of this CSB meeting due to direct interference of close aides of PM. He said that this CSB would also promote the blue-eyed officers of government.

He said the incumbent government has failed to introduce the reforms in bureaucracy and even it has ignored the promotions of over 400 officers in last CSB. He urged the government to steps for streamlining the promotions of civil servants.