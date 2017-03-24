LAHORE - Leading legal experts Thursday slammed NAB for sending one of its top officials on forced leave, instead of initiating a case against him over corruption charges.

Officials of the National Accountability Bureau involved in corruption or corrupt practices could be held accountable under NAB Ordinance, 1999, lawyers said.

NAB authorities on Wednesday sent Imtiaz Tajwar, deputy chairman of the bureau, on voluntary leave after he was booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under corruption charges.

A spokesperson for country’s top anti-corruption body said Tajwar would not return to his post until he gets clear of the charges against him.

The FIA registered a case against him under Section 5 (2) 47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for misuse of authority and corruption during the period he had the additional charge of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The initial FIA investigation revealed that Tajwar had allegedly paid visa fees of his children and purchased expensive gifts for his relatives as well as sacrificial animals from ‘ill-gotten’ money.

Talking to The Nation, former law minister Dr Khalid Ranjha said NAB could proceed against the accused official over corruption charges under Section 9 of NAB Ordinance.

He said that sending him on leave showed that the NAB authorities dealt his case with leniency. He said there was no compulsion that the accused official should have been arrested because it was the discretion of the investigation officer.

“Arresting some official on charges of corruption is the discretion of the investigation official but [normally] people are arrested soon after registration of FIR,” said Ranjha.

He said FIR under Section 5 (2) 47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered after inquiry and spirit of law was that the accused must be held accountable.

Azhar Siddique advocate also said the NAB was going soft on its deputy chairman as other people were taken into custody. He said NAB should have taken action against the corruption-tainted officer under Section 9 of NAB Ordinance.

Sheeba Qaisar advocate said “taking someone into custody is completely the discretion of FIA investigation officer but the accused of corruption, no matter what rank he holds, should be arrested like other people”. He said “everyone is equal before the law”.