ISLAMABAD - The government and PPP, despite their verbal agreement to form a parliamentary commission to probe the revelations made by Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington Husain Haqqani, have not yet moved an inch forward on the matter.

No deliberations have been conducted between the two sides till date, leaving a question mark on the commitment of both parties. Almost a week earlier, the government and opposition expressed willingness to form a parliamentary commission to investigate the claims made by former ambassador Haqqani in his article. Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, on the national assembly’s floor, had proposed to constitute a multiparty parliamentary commission over the article of former Ambassador to US Husain Haqqani. The minister also promptly got support from PPP, PTI, and MQM over his suggestion to investigate this matter.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi had also asked both the government and the opposition to sit together to decide ToRs for the proposed parliamentary commission.

Talking to The Nation, PTI’s lawmaker Shafqat Mehmood was of the view that understanding might have been developed between the PPP and PML-N not to pursue this particular matter further. Mehmood, at the time of the verbal agreement, had lauded the proposal to investigate this issue.

Furthermore, the defense minister had also promised to speak more on this matter on the floor of the house. “It was a breach of the national security and needed investigation by a parliamentary commission...I will give a detailed statement on this matter (Husain Haqqani) on Monday,” the minister had remarked. But, he did not speak on this issue later in the National Assembly. Many attempts were made to contact Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab, but he did not attend the call.