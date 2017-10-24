ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday ordered an inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against Shehbaz Sharif in the Multan Metro Bus Project, and the controversial selling of a flight-worthy Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) aircraft.

Presiding over a meeting of NAB's director generals, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal took suo moto notice of the two matters and said the investigation must be completed within 10 months.

Iqbal said the mega corruption cases in Bureau would not be kept in files and these would be proceeded as per law of the land. He also directed that details about legal proceedings of all mega corruption cases must be prepared and be submitted within next three months.

He also directed the concerned DGs to present inquiry and investigation reports of that Private Housing Societies within one week so that time period of these cases would be reviewed.

In August, ARY News had accused the Punjab chief minister of receiving more than Rs10 million in kickbacks from the project. Shehbaz had vehemently denied the charges in a press conference, saying that levelling such serious allegations against someone was not a "joke".

ARY News had reported that a Chinese regulatory authority had found discrepancies in the income of a local company Yabaite that had business links to a firm in Pakistan. On further investigation, the Chinese board had discovered that the company belonged to Shehbaz. Shahbaz had rejected the allegations, saying that "if anyone can prove a penny of corruption against me, they can hold me accountable".

Earlier this year, the national flag carrier had allegedly sold an aircraft to a German museum without seeking permission from authorities. In March, a parliamentary committee had asked the PIA to submit a thorough report on the matter. The chairman said first of all necessary action would be taken against concerned officials involved in violation of laws as in spite of initiating an accountability process within NAB, no action has yet been taken effectively against corrupt officers which had inflicted severe loss to the Bureau.

"We will follow policy of zero tolerance for eradicating corruption in the country," he said, adding that all inquiries, complains and investigations would be completed on merit and transparency and based on proofs.

"We have set a method and time of 10 months which would be followed strictly and necessary measures would be taken against all involved in corruption through pursuing policy of transparency and merit," the chairman said.

Justice Javed assured to take all possible steps to improve reputation of NAB and warned there was no place for corrupt officers in NAB, therefore, they should refrain from indulging in corruption. "No officer including me is above law. Law gives us authority and stops us from misusing powers at same time," he maintained.

The chairman directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty and added he would not allow any official to ignore rules on merit and transparency.

Justice Javed said he would not take a moment to act against corrupt elements in Bureau to punish them according to law and directed to conduct internal as well as external audit of NAB to ensure fair usage of funds and resources.

He also vowed to make NAB as one of the best institutes of the country and asked the officials to improve their abilities and efficiencies. Later, he directed all DGs to deal with people in their bureaus with respect, saying in this way image of NAB would improve and institution would work efficiently.