GILGIT - A girl child activist from Gilgit-Baltistan has been nominated for 2017 International Children’s Peace Prize.

The child activist Majida Fehmi, 18, belongs to the Gulmit village of Gojal valley in Hunza district. Fehmi is included among 169 nominees for this award and her nomination has been made for defending children rights in GB.

She was nominated by Pakistan Innovation Summit for Education (PISE) for this award as Majida has been working tirelessly to raise awareness about the rights of children.

Expressing her feeling, she said, “I am very excited for my nomination for the award and will continue my service for children’s rights in the region.”

Talking to The Nation, Fehmi said her nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize has doubled and tripled her motivation.

She said her cause is of great importance, irrespective of whether she wins this prize or not. Fehmi, however, said her struggle for children’s rights will continue in the region. Fehmi credited her father, Amirullah Ghazi and teachers for supporting her cause.

According to details, the relevant authority will announce three finalists onNovember 15. In line with tradition, a Nobel Peace Laureate will award the prize winner on December 4 in a ceremony at Hall of Knights, Netherlands.

This prize is awarded annually to a child who fights courageously for children’s rights. The nominees of 2017 demonstrate that children are change makers. Get inspired by their stories.