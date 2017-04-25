ISLAMABAD - Since the political temperature is rising after the Panama leaks verdict, two major opposition parties —PPP and PTI— are all set to submit separate requisitions to the National Assembly Secretariat for early session.

Sessions of both the houses of parliament were adjourned after the opposition kicked up a fuss, demanding resignation of the prime minister, who they called, remained no more “honest and morally upright” after two senior most judges in their dissenting notes made some “scathing observations” about him.

While the PPP has rejected the formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the PTI has also expressed its reservations. However, these two parties and some other opposition groups are unanimous on mounting pressure on the PM and the government in the parliament.

The opposition parties, especially the PPP and the PTI, have already started campaigns with PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari addressing rallies in different parts of the country to muster public support.

The Supreme Court bench has ordered to constitute a six-member JIT – consisting of nominees of the Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence – and submit a report to it within 60 days.

The PPP has prepared a requisition with the signature of all senior MNAs to submit it to the NA Secretariat. “The PPP wants to debate the issue in parliament too,” said PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah said. “The requisition for early National Assembly session will be submitted to the NA Secretariat soon,” she said.

The PTI is also making up its mind to raise the issue on the floor of lower house. “The PTI will submit a requisition to National Assembly Secretariat very soon,” PTI MNA Shireen Mazari said.

“The PTI wants immediate resignation of the prime minister while the matter and other issues need to be discussed in the parliament,” she said.

PTI chief Imran Khan wanted to speak on the floor of the house on the last day of the 41st session but he did not get a chance to speak due to the opposition parties’ pandemonium.

According to the rules and procedures of National Assembly, the speaker is bound to convene the NA session within 14 days of submission of a requisition.

The government, sources said, might delay in summoning the 42nd NA session. Parliamentary sources said the tentative date of the upcoming NA session is May 5. The MQM-P, the third opposition party, has distanced itself from the rest of the opposition parties over the issue of resignation.