LAHORE - The treasury in the Punjab Assembly yesterday carried a resolution to commend the development vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, repose full confidence in his leadership and chide his critics on the Panama verdict.

The treasury asked the opposition to wait till election 2018. While lauding the CPEC project, the government lawmakers expressed concern over certain elements that wanted to create chaos in the country over the Panama verdict. The resolution was carried following boycott of the opposition which came in the wake of a total pandemonium in the house.

The treasury members were present usually in a large number, obviously to follow the decision already taken to vote for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the proceedings. The first day of the 28th session started about three hours late to let the treasury members gather, commented a media man.

The opposition which moved a resolution three days ago to seek resignation of PM Nawaz Sharif to ensure transparency, credibility and fairness of the probe into Panama charges by a joint investigation team in the light of the SC verdict. The opposition also forced Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan to take up this resolution out of turn, but he refused to accept their demand. They raised full-throat slogans against Nawaz Sharif, staged a protest and, ultimately, walked out of the house.

On the other hand, the treasury succeeded in getting its own resolution passed in favour of Nawaz Sharif after it was taken up, suspending the normal business of the house.

It was paradoxical that the opposition resolution was denied out-of-turn voting, but concession of suspension of the rules was provided to the treasury. The chair did not give relief to the opposition although their resolution was unable to attract majority and take any effect in the house.

At the conclusion of the question-hour, Leader of Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, on a point of order, told the house that the Supreme Court did not give a clean chit to PM Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case in terms of articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The PM now was facing JIT inquiry, so he must step down. The words of Rashid instantly created uproar in the house with two sides trading allegations against Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, dubbing each other as ‘thief’. The opposition, standing near the podium of the speaker, tore off copies of the agenda and tossed bits in the air while members from the two sides passed degrading remarks against Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan. The members turned a deaf ear to the utterances of ‘order, order,’ ‘observe decorum’ by the speaker and the house showed a scene of fish market.

The opposition failed to bring its resolution on the table, but it managed to present a convincing show by chanting slogans against Premier Nawaz Sharif. In view of the disqualification verdict against the PM by two members of the SC bench and direction by all the five for his appearance before the JIT to respond to the money trail for purchase of his family property in London, the opposition raised the slogan, ‘Do mein fail aur teen mein compart, Pappu pass, puppu pass.’ The treasury chanted slogans ‘Ro Imran Ro’ and ‘Charsi’ against Imran Khan.

The opposition staged a boycott which was welcomed by the treasury as it made the field open, enabling them to carry the resolution in support of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, responding to a call-attention notice on the Bedian suicide attack on April 5, Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan told the house that progress had been made in the investigations and the terrorists involved in the gruesome act would be apprehended soon.

Replying to questions, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Rana Afzal told the house that harmony committees have been formed in the province to maintain peace. These committees will meet every month to ensure implementation of the law on hate material and promote brotherhood among various communities, he added.

The chair adjourned the proceeding till 10am Tuesday.