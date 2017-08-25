SADIQABAD - Citizens expressed concerns over prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding across Sadiqabad city and its surroundings, saying the government has failed to fulfil its promise to overcome energy crisis by 2018.

Talking to The Nation, residents of different localities said that loadshedding has been has been conducting up to 18-20 hours in the city. They said that their electric appliances have gone out of order due to low electricity voltage. They said the Fesco had installed new transformers in the city but in vain. The local industrialists expressed their inability to fulfil market demands. They flayed the government for its failure to provide relief to the public. They demanded effective measures to get them rid of the misery.

Conspirators to fail to spilt PPP

Those who are conspiring to split Pakistan People Party (PPP) will bite the dust, PPP leader Khawar Bajwa said.

Addressing a meeting here at Tibba Zahir Peer, he said that the PPP is a national party and its leadership has rendered countless sacrifices for democratic stability in the country. He pledged to continue making efforts to serve the masses. He said that the PPP is united under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He urged the youth to get prepared for the upcoming general elections. He termed the youth real power of the PPP. He gave different tasks to the party office-bearers for the PPP reorganisation in the area.

PPP local office-bearers including Raees Arshad, Rana Younus, Amjad Iqbal, Dr Shahid, Tariq and Sarfaraz Pathan attended the meeting.

SPORTS COACHING CENTRES

Sports coaching camps will be held across Sadiqabad tehsil under the auspices of Tehsile Sports Committee (TSC).

It was decided during a meeting held under the chair of Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza Nasir. Press Club President Abdul Sattar Sindhu and Tehsil Officer (sports) Aslam attended the meeting.

The participants agreed to establish sports coaching camps prior to inter schools, inter clubs and inter union councils and inter village tournaments. The tournaments will be held under the auspices of Tehsil Sports Committee.

OUR STAFF REPORTER