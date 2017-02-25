ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested two accused including an officer of the Punjab government on corruption charges.

In the first case, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested Noor Khan in a multi-billion rupees Madarba scam.

According to the NAB, Khan had swindled Rs800 million from the gullible people in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The accused was arrested from a mosque near Rawal Dam, Islamabad.

The NAB Rawalpindi also arrested Ayaz Ali Khan, Deputy Drugs Controller Punjab Health Department and presently posted as Chief Operating Officer at Pakistan Drugs Testing and Research Centre Rawalpindi on deputation, in a mega corruption case. The accused gave wrongful financial benefits to pharmaceutical companies in the shape of illegal price increase of their drugs causing a loss of Rs 441.8 million to the public at large.

Khan has been accused of corrupt practices, as, he being a member of the 5th departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting, in connivance with other members gave undue and illegal price increase to certain drugs in violation of Drug Act and rules and regulations, without asking for relevant current import invoices of the raw material/finished drugs and costing data on prescribed performa, the NAB said.

In some cases, he in connivance with other members even gave illegal price increase on incorrect costing data, inflated import invoices of raw material and finished drugs as the data submitted by the pharmaceutical companies was not even verified while granting the price increase.

The above accused, in connivance with other accused, by misusing his authority extended illegal financial benefits to the pharmaceuticals firms, which had submitted incomplete inflated costing data, in the shape of illegal and unjustified increase of their drugs prices.

In the same mega scam, the NAB had already arrested 12 accused including Dr Muhammad Ali (the then secretary-cum-member Drugs Pricing Committee), Ex-member pricing DRAP Ahsan Feroze, Arif Aziz Akhai, Amir Siddique, Saif-ur-Rehman, Khalil-ur-Rehman, Rizwan Umer, Muqtadir, MA Javaid and others.

In the case, the 12 accused were released by an accountability court after a payment Rs705.466 million by them. The accused was produced before an accountability court judge in Islamabad. The accountability court sent the accused on a six-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, a delegation of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) led by Aldo Lale Demoz, Deputy Executive Director UNODC. called on NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry at NAB Headquarter.

The chairman said that the NAB was the focal institution for the country review of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). He said that all ministries, divisions and departments of the government of Pakistan including NAB provide information and details to joint reviewers in the effective implementation of UN convention during the country visit of Pakistan. The purpose of the country review was to assist the Joint Reviewers of Pakistan in the country assessment of the implementation of articles under the UN convention.

The NAB chairman said that corruption was the mother of all evils and it undermined economic development. He said Pakistan was committed to UNCAC in eradicating corruption by implementing its articles through an intensive approach to awareness, prevention and enforcement.

He said that the basic essence of Country Review of Pakistan was to improve the legislation for combating corruption.