ISLAMABAD - In two days submission and arguments, the Jamaat-e-Islami counsel apparently not only destroyed the position of his own client but also weakened the standing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Awami Muslim League in the Panama leaks case, being heard by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court.

PTI chief Imran Khan in the last two days seemed to have lost interest in the case. In Tuesday’s hearing, he reached the courtroom at 12:05pm but left after half an hour. Other PTI leaders also followed him. He appeared to be greatly disappointed with the performance of the JI counsel, which ultimately would have an effect on his case.

The PTI chief was stunned when Shahid Hamid, who represents Maryam Safdar, Capt (r) Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, argued that in PTI’s petition there were no direct allegations against his clients, while in Sheikh Rashid’s petition Maryam was not a respondent. Maryam’s dependency on PM Nawaz Sharif is also with the reference of prime minister’s tax returns 2011. The PTI’s only allegation against Capt Safdar was that he concealed the information of his spouse’s assets in his tax returns.

Shahid Hamid began arguments after the interval. He filed formulation of his arguments and fresh statement of Maryam and adopted most of the submission of Makhdoom Ali Khan, the counsel of the prime minister. Since the beginning of Panama case in November last year, Maryam has filed four statements. In the latest statement, Maryam has categorically denied dependency on the prime minister and the ownership of four London flats. “I have not been my father’s dependent since my marriage in 1992.”

JI counsel Taufiq Asif concluded arguments, but was unable to convince the court on the second day as well. He failed to establish PM Nawaz Sharif’s link to the London flats and that the flats were purchased before 2006. Before conclusion, Asif pleaded to allow Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din, former president of Lahore High Court Bar Association, to also argue the case. He too failed to impress the judges and make out the JI case.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during the break, shared with a few journalists that the JI counsel wanted to “make us cry”. In a light vein, he said if they would not have concluded the arguments before the break ‘then we (PTI) might have withdrawn the petition’.

Incoherent arguments of the JI counsel displeased the judges. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, who even seemed a bit annoyed, told the JI counsel “you have damaged your client’s case” and suggested that he must have read the files before arguing in the court.

The JI counsel’s pleadings seemed to favour the respondents as he argued Nawaz Sharif was in jail in 1999 when the London High Court in Hudaibiya Paper Mills had passed a decree against the Sharif family. Former army chief Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf after overthrowing the Nawaz government sent the incumbent PM behind bars. Justice Saeed asked the counsel, “What are you doing? The defendant should have raised this point but it’s you who is bringing it up”.

Despite the court objection, Asif cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Zafar Ali Shah’s case. He insisted that advocate Khalid Anwar was Nawaz Sharif’s counsel in that case. Though the court noted Khalid Anwar was not the prime minister’s counsel. Through Zafar Ali Shah case judgment, Asif tried to prove that the London flats were in the possession of Sharif family before 2006. When the JI counsel did not listen to the judges, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked him to close the book and proceed further.

JI chief Sirajul Haq throughout the proceeding kept on writing something in his notebook and later used those points in his media talk.

Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din was allowed to speak for half an hour. In that short time, he tried to define ‘dependency’. He cited one definition of dependency from the dictionary of Muqtadra-e-Qaumi Zaban, which says; ‘a dependent is one who relies on another person’. Smilingly, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked, “according to it, Taufiq Asif is dependent on you!” This made everyone in the court laugh.

The court on the request of Tariq Asad advocate clubbed his and JI’s earlier petition and delinked them with the main case. In their petitions, they have demanded to constitute a commission and investigate all those who own offshore companies.

Shahid Hamid is likely to conclude his arguments tomorrow (Wednesday), as Makhdoom Ali Khan has already argued about 50 percent of his case.