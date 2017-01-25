ISLAMABAD - A Senate subcommittee on federal education and professional training met on Tuesday to figure out how the education system could be aligned with the changing dynamics of the world.

Committee Convener Nauman Wazir Khattack observed that including modern education in curriculum was crucial for the development and prosperity of the country.

“The curriculum of schools should facilitate the mental and physical development of a child and focus should be paid to the development of social skills. Students should also be given technical training in addition to regular studies,” he said.

It was observed that the subjects of mathematics, physics and social sciences were not given due importance. Some members expressed that the practical aspect of education was missing from the education system.

In order to produce graduates who could compete internationally, it is vital to concentrate on practical aspects especially in engineering and other professions, the members observed.

It was observed that most students enrol themselves in courses to get just a degree and get a job. These students, when going to the job market, are rejected as they only possess bookish knowledge without practical understanding of the subject.

Senator Mushahid Husain said that education should be made the first priority. He said that it was good to link education to the industry and the economy.

The committee was informed that the government was developing a model with the assistance of university vice-chancellors which will provide learning opportunities to the students.

The committee was apprised that the total number of students enrolled in graduate courses was 3200,000, while every year 0.6 to 0.8 million students get graduation degrees.

How many of the graduates get employment according to their education and how many are absorbed as the valuable workforce was a question remained unanswered due to the absence of any specific data.

The senators suggested that a centralised data of all graduates should be maintained. The committee directed the Higher Education Commission to present a new education model to the committee and recommended that technical education should be made compulsory for seventh and eighth graders.

Several questions of the lawmakers remained unanswered as the officials concerned blamed the overall education system for failing to produce graduates who could deliver in the real world and compete internationally.