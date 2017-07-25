LAHORE - Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in the city hospitals following the suicide strike at Kot Lakhpat Vegetable Market on Monday.

Thirteen dead bodies were taken to Jinnah Hospital, 10 to Lahore General Hospital, two to Services Hospital and one to Ittefaq Hospital. Thirty injured were under treatment at the LGH, six at Jinnah Hospital and 18 at Ittefaq Hospital.

Security was stepped up across the city while emergency was declared in the hospitals where youth, even girls, rushed for blood donation.

The hospital administration set up special information desks for the relatives and friends of deceased and survivors. Management of hospitals claimed timely provision of surgery and treatment facilities to the injured.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab said all senior doctors, including MS Dr Ghulam Sabir were alert. He said that special measures have been adopted to cope with the emergency situation. He said that a help-line 042 99264117 has been established for the convenience of relatives of the injured and general public.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of injured. While some of the people blasted the government for, what they called, its failure to protect public life and lack of proper health facilities at hospitals.

Attendants also complained that they were barred from seeing their relatives while government officers in large numbers were allowed to pay their visit to these hospitals.

Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed, Rescue 1122 Director General Rizwan Naseer, CCPO Amin Vains and DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited LGH and other hospitals.

They expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives. They directed hospital administration to extend best medical facilities to the injured.