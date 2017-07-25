ISLAMABAD - A petition seeking court’s directions to National Accountability Bureau to probe the alleged corruption of Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad was moved before the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Three lawyers of Islamabad filed the petition against Fawad and requested the court to direct the NAB to probe how a resident of a humble locality of Rawalpindi became a billionaire and the owner of a plaza in Sadar area of the city.

Three petitioners—Khurram Mahmood, Sabir Ahmed and Tufail Shahzad – nominated the NAB DG, MNA Capt (r) Safdar, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, his brother Waqar Hassan, Chaudhry Qamar and Gul Zareen Khan as respondents.

In their petition, they alleged Fawad Hassan Fawad, his brother Waqar Hassan, Qamar Chaudhry and Gul Zareen Khan had constructed a very big plaza in the heart of the commercial area of Rawalpindi.

They added the 10-storey building was reportedly constructed by Fawad Hassad Fawad and his brother after they obtained loan from JS Bank using their influence.

The petitioners were of the view that it needs probe how a grade-21 officer has become the owner of a building worth more than Rs 12 billion.

“In December 2016, Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar raised a question on the floor of the assembly regarding integrity of Fawad Hassad Fawad. NAB has taken no action despite serious allegations against Fawad,” said the petitioners.

They continued there are strict regulations by the State Bank of Pakistan to provide loans for projects. Moreover, JS Bank has not provided any financing facility to any other builder in the twin cities, which indicates influence has been used to get the loan for this project.

They maintained Fawad Hassad Fawad and his brother secured a piece of land opposite to GPO Sadar, Rawalpindi, in exchange for a residential plot on Haider Road from Gul Zareen on certain promises and without payment of total amount.

They said they also submitted applications to NAB and its DG on April 22, 2017, but no action was taken, so they pray to the court to direct NAB to probe allegations against Fawad Hassan Fawad, especially in the context that the matter was also raised on the floor of the parliament.