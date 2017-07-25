ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday rejected the allegations of receiving foreign funding from prohibited sources, saying these charges had no cogent proof.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan filed a concise statement in the Supreme Court against PML-N leader Hanif Abbassi’s petition containing the allegation that the party had received funds from the prohibited sources.

Imran stated Hanif Abbasi was acting with mala fide intention and levelling allegations against PTI without any cogent proof. The PTI chief, however, admitted receiving money from dual nationals, saying the said amounts were not from the prohibited sources.

The PTI contended the funds received by the ruling PML-N from abroad were not even disclosed although they had a fund-raising company in England. Similarly, PPP had also not disclosed their sources abroad.

The PTI alleged the analysis made by Hanif Abbassi was an attempt to create confusion and proceed against the party as a ‘foreign-aided party’. “Such assertion is vehemently denied,” the PTI submitted, adding they had not received any money from prohibited sources. The party had received no money from foreigners, it reiterated.

The PTI chief informed the apex court that the ruling PML-N had insulted Pakistan’s minority community by raising objections over PTI’s receiving funds from non-Muslims. It submitted that the petitioner’s statement was a slap on the face of the great minority community of Pakistan.

“It seems objectionable that the PML-N counsel, while referring to PTI’s document (which was concealed earlier and not given to him) that there are names like Kulbhushan Jadhav, stating this is funding from foreign sources,” Khan contended, adding such names existed in this country and they were Pakistani citizens. The PTI chief submitted the constitution did not distinguish among Muslims, Hindus and Christians in its definition of ‘citizens’.

The PTI contended it had made full and complete disclosures and submitted their accounts duly audited in accordance with the Political Parties Order. It further stated that, being a political party, PTI was propagating transparency and did not intend to conceal any fact.

ECP to take up contempt case against Imran today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Tuesday (today).

According to the petitioner, the ECP is likely to issue its order when it resumes proceedings of the case.

Meanwhile, the ECP has adjourned hearing of code of conduct case against Khan till September 30 on the plea of his legal counsel that the case is also being heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Seprately, the ECP also adjourned contempt of court case proceedings against MNA Daniyal Aziz, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) until Tuesday (today).

The petitioner Mehmood Khan Joiya and Daniyal did not attend the proceedings. However, Daniyal submitted written reply in the court through his counsel.