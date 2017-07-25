ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday granted Senator Nehal Hashmi time till August 21 to file reply to contempt charges and produce witnesses.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, was hearing contempt petition against the PML-N senator. Nehal Hashmi, in a speech parts of which were aired on various TV channels, allegedly criticised the judges and the members of the joint investigation team (JIT). Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that prima facie it seemed Nehal Hashmi had committed contempt of court.

Pemra Director General Haji Adam who appeared as a witness recorded his statement and filed CDs as well as transcript of Hashmi’s speech telecast on TV channels.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the Pemra DG why he had not submitted the transcript of Hashmi’s speech aired by ARY News. The Pemra DG replied he had submitted CDs and transcript of speech telecast on 26 channels. Justice Azmat Saeed said: “You have taken oath on speaking the truth, but you have intentionally not filed the CD and transcript of that channel. Don’t cheat the court,” the judge remarked.

Counsel for Nehal Hashmi, Hashmat Habib, said his client wanted to bring witnesses from Karachi, but could not bear their expenses. Justice Ahsan remarked: “Your client commits contempt, but can’t bear the expenses.” He said: “Prima facie it appears Hashmi has committed contempt.”

The counsel argued the prosecution had not yet provided the context along with the CD which contained the speech. Justice Ahsan told him he had already submitted the material in the Supreme Court.

Habib said the prosecution had submitted the list of the witnesses. He said the TV channels had twisted the facts, adding they had also filed applications against the channels.

Justice Ahsan asked the counsel, “You mean to say that your client did not do anything and the channels were responsible for the wrongdoing.”

The counsel said the SC registrar did not mention in his note that Hashmi had committed contempt of court. Justice Ahsan replied: “It doesn’t matter as the whole Pakistan knows about it.”

Habib questioned why the court had not initiated contempt proceedings against Imran Khan. Justice Azmat Saeed said there was no case against Imran before them.

The counsel said all this had happened due to Imran Khan. Justice Ahsan questioned what role Imran Khan had in this case. Habib claimed the entire drama occurred because of Imran Khan. Justice Saeed stated the court would decide the matter on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law, adding full opportunity would be provided to Nehal Hashmi to defend himself.

Habib again sought time, saying he wanted to file a statement to explain everything. Justice Afzal said, “You have already filed the statement.” The counsel stated he wanted to explain the circumstances under which Hashmi had made the speech, adding he had already filed a 27-page reply in the apex court.

The counsel said if the court pointed out something wrong in the speech, his client would seek apology, adding Allah would help him. Justice Azmat Saeed remarked: “Allah helps everyone, including us.

”The case was adjourned until August 21.