Rawalpindi - A court of law refused to grant bail to a Canadian national of Pakistani origin in a fraud case of Rs470 million.

Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Malik Muhammad Arshad Jasra rejected the bail of Shahid Iqbal who is allegedly involved in swindling the amount from a Saudi Arabia based Pakistani engineer Sheikh Nahim.

According to details, the judge took up the case during which the defence lawyer argued that his client is innocent and had nothing to do with the case. He said the prosecution failed in producing any substantial evidence before the court to prove Iqbal guilty. He prayed to the court to grant bail to his client. However, the prosecution told the court that Iqbal along with his brother Samad, father Irshad and sister-in-law had swindled Rs470 million from Nahim for investment in business and later refused to return.

He added that a case has been registered against the accused with Wah Cantt police station but the accused bribed the police officer to give him a clean chit during investigation. He said SI Ali took Rs30 million bribe from Iqbal for launching a faulty investigation into the case while CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi suspended the corrupt police officer and issued him a show-cause notice.

He told the judge that the accused and his family are habitual fraudsters and he is wanted to police in several cases in twin cities. The prosecution, however, prayed to the court to reject the bail of the accused.

After completion of the arguments of both parties, ASJ Jasra rejected Iqbal’s bail and disposed off the bail petition.