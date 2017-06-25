LAHORE - Eidul Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is likely to be celebrated on Monday (tomorrow) as there are strong possibilities of sighting of Shawal moon on Sunday evening.

The Central Ruet-e-Halal committee will meet in Peshawar before Iftar today (Friday) to sight the moon after evaluating witnesses. Regional committees will also meet at respective headquarters.

Experts say that there are strong possibilities of sighting of Shawal moon after Iftar due to its age, angle above horizon and duration of stay after sunset. “Shawal moon has already sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Its age will be more than 36 hours after sunset on Sunday. Its angle is 9 degree above horizon. It will stay in the sky for more than 40 minutes after sunset. As all three preconditions are fulfilled, Shawal moon will be sighted in different parts of the country. It will be more clearly seen for prolong period on Balochistan coastal areas like Jiwani”, said meteorological expert Shaukat Ali Awan.

Traffic Plan

The City Traffic Police issued traffic plan for Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitar. Two SPs, 12 DSPs, 116 inspectors, 3,000 traffic wardens and 121 lady traffic wardens will perform duties on Eid.

Action will be taken against one-wheeling, encroachments, beggars and wrong parking without any discrimination.

Traffic Wardens will not only ensure smooth of traffic but they will keep an eye on suspected persons and vehicles also. Concerned SPs, DSPs and Sector Incharges will brief Traffic Wardens about their duties. Special Camps have been established at all the important roads of city to facilitate citizens and Traffic Wardens deputed at Special Traffic Camps will urge road users through public address system to follow traffic laws. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad said that City Traffic Police Lahore has issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Eid. Additional Traffic Wardens will be deputed at mosques and Iman Bargahs. Concerned DSPs, Sector Incharges and additional Traffic Wardens will perform duties at more than 200 open air points for prayer. First time, Lady Traffic Wardens under the supervision of a Senior Lady Traffic Warden are being deputed at model roads. All the traffic officers will ensure their presence at markets roads on Chand Raat. Special Traffic Plan has been issued for parks and public places because citizens and families visit parks and public places on the eve. CTO further added that the traffic wardens of 7 Traffic Response Units will respond to congestion complaints and they will ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All the SPs and DSPs will not only monitor the smooth flow of traffic but they will also supervise the action against encroachments, one wheeling and violation of one way.