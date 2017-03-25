ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera as permanent secretary information.

According to Establishment Division notification, Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Privatisation Commission, is transferred and posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting.

Earlier, the Establishment Division through a notification had given an additional charge of Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division to Shoaib Ahmed Siddique, a PAS officer and Secretary National Security Division.

Well placed sources told The Nation, Minister of State of Information Maryuim Aurenzeb, the officers of Information Group and heads of different departments of the ministry were not comfortable to work with Siddique due to his unreasonable attitude.

The employees of Press Information Department (PID) had also staged a protest by fastening black ribbons over the appointment of Siddique. Subsequently, the outgoing secretary information had asked the Principal Information Officer (PIO) to follow his instructions or get ready to face the music.

A senior officer of the Information Group told The Nation that Shoaib Siddique was appointed only for three months or till regular appointment of secretary, but he was humiliating the officers or heads of departments of the ministry.

He claimed that during a meeting regarding the preparations for Pakistan Day, Siddique had given a shut-up call to the Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on some issue in the presence of minister of state for information.

The officers of the Information Group said that the federal government constantly preferred officers of other cadres for the secretary information slot, which is unfair.

The prime minister has recently chaired the High Powered Selection Board meeting and approved the promotions of 19 officers of different service groups to grade-22. However, he ignored promotions of Rao Tehseen and Sheraz Latif to grade-22.

The PM Office also did not approve promotions of two out of three officers of the Information Group to grade-21 and they were not even informed about the reasons for holding their promotions back.