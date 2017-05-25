LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Khan chose to absent himself from the Assembly on the day it met with heavy legislation on the day’s agenda. His absence raised many eye brows as he seldom skips the sessions meant for the legislation.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu acted as surrogate Law Minister to push through the legislative business.

The Assembly passed three bills, extended the validity of seven Ordinances besides voting on a resolution ratifying the deployment of Armed Forces in the province to protect the CPEC projects.

Official sources attributed Law Minister’s rare absence from the House to his tight schedule especially with regard to his mandatory presence in an important meeting held yesterday to review the arrangements for the opening ceremony of Sahiwal coal power project. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to inaugurate the project on Thursday (today).

But the day passed without any hullabaloo in Rana’s absence. It has been noticed that the Opposition would launch offensive against the Treasury only when the Law Minister is present in the House. Though the Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid remained in the House for well over an hour but there was nothing on the other side to encourage the ‘impulse buying’.

The two sides did not trade barbs as against their usual practice. Instead, the Opposition members contributed positively into the legislation process by bringing in useful amendments. The usual hue and cry raised from the Treasury Benches was also missing yesterday as they listened to their opponents with utmost patience.

It is, however, a different matter if they voted out all their amendment motions using their brute majority.

Quorum broke in the House three times during the four- hour long sitting, but the Treasury managed to complete it every time it was pointed out by the Opposition. In total, the proceedings remained suspended for an hour or so as the Treasury took considerable time to complete the required numbers.

On Wednesday, the government had arranged lunch for the Parliamentarians in the Assembly cafeteria to ensure members presence during the legislation. It helped it maintain the quorum whenever it broke.

The Opposition benches were giving a deserted look when the Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani took up the last item on the day’s agenda.

It was about general discussion on the working of Departments of Food and Agriculture which had been placed on the agenda on the demand of the Opposition parties.

The Treasury members also seemed disinclined to speaking on a subject which the Opposition had chosen to grill the government.

Consequently, the Deputy Speaker had to adjourn the sitting till Thursday morning.