LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday ratified deployment of armed forces for security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects across the province.

Through a resolution moved under Article 147 read with Article 245 of the Constitution, the PA endorsed deployment of Special Security Division (SSD) Troops for CPEC.

The PTI lawmakers pointed quorum thrice, suspending proceedings during government business for more than an hour. Treasury, however, managed to bring lawmakers in required number to the house for completing agenda.

The house passed the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Bill 2017, the Punjab Women Protection Authority Bill 2017 and the Punjab Boilers and Pressure Vessels (Amendment) Bill 2017 with majority, rejecting all cut motions moved by opposition legislators.

Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu laid the Rawalpindi Medical University Ordinance 2017, the Faisalabad Medical University Ordinance 2017, the Nishtar Medical University Ordinance 2017 and the Police Order (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 which were referred to the relevant standing committees for submitting reports within 60 days.

As per the Act, Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will establish, maintain and monitor standardised inclusive graveyards. The Authority will work in consultation with the relevant local governments to ensure delivery of prayer, ghusl and mortuary services. The Authority will also be responsible for providing cremation and burial services for Non-Muslim at separate cemeteries.

Punjab Women Protection Authority will construct, maintain, monitor and operate Violence Against Women Centres. These one-stop shop justice delivery centers will provide services including medico-legal, forensics, police, prosecution, mediation and psychological aid and rehabilitation. As per the Act, the Women Protection Authority will have adequate female representation in its main structure.

Earlier, the proceedings started one hour and 10 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. After conducting proceedings for less than an hour, the speaker left the chair for Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani who chaired the session till its adjournment for Thursday (today) at 10 am on completion of agenda.

The house adopted seven resolutions, extending period of validity of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Ordinance 2017, the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority Ordinance 2017, the Punjab Boilers and Pressure Vessels (Amendment) Ordinance 2017, the Rawalpindi Medical University Ordinance 2017, the Faisalabad Medical University Ordinance 2017, the Nishtar Medical University Ordinance 2017 and the Police Order (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 for 90 days.

The treasury also laid the Annual Reports on Observance and Implementation of Principles of Policy for the Years 2011, 2012 and 2013, the Annual Reports of the Ombudsman, Punjab for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 and the Annual Reports of the Punjab Public Service Commission for the Years 2014 and 2015.