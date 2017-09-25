SWABI - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the party would fight against corrupt practices and corrupt leaders and the status quo till eradication of these menaces from the society.

Siraj while talking to media at Totali area of district Buner said that the amendment passed by the Senate under which Nawaz Sharif could become president of his party again should be taken back.

“This would be against the people’s aspirations and the apex court’s verdict in the Panama case,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said that the leaders concentrating on accumulation of wealth and giving importance to their own interests on state interests could not work for people welfare.

He said that the corrupt practices should be completely eradicated and the leaders involved in corruption should face the law of the land.

Nawaz Sharif was ousted but the names of 436 other leaders were also included in the Panama leaks and they all should be brought to justice, he said. The corrupt politicians are now trying to amend articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as they could not comply with the conditions set therein, he said.

The JI leadership is struggling for implementation of the two articles in letter and spirit, he said. He added that during the last 70 years, different rulers ruled the country but failed to deliver.

On the occasion, the JI KP chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that in view of the prevailing turmoil in the Muslim world, there was a need of unity in the ranks of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC). The Muslim states should actively pursue the cases of Muslim killings at all forums, including the UN but there is extreme need of unity to fight the cases of Muslims genocide from a joint platform, he suggested.

Mushtaq lamented that Afghanistan was in turmoil for the last three decades, Syria was in a state of civil war since five years, slaughtering of Iraqi people had not been stopped, Yemen was burning and genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Burma continued.

He expressed deep concern that so far none of the Muslim rulers had visited the Rohingya camps to offer support to them. The JI leader urged the government to strongly protest the ongoing genocide of Rohingya Muslims on international level, cut off diplomatic ties with Myanmar and expel her diplomats from Islamabad.

He deplored the silence of international media and international human rights’ watchdogs over the brutal killings of the Muslims.

‘OTHER PARTIES’ WORKERS JOINING JI’: Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Inayat Ullah Khan said that political workers of other parties were joining Jamaat-e-Islami because of its performance, as, he claimed, the party had delivered the best.

He was speaking at a gathering held at Regi Badezai village in PK-5, Peshawar at hujra of Malak Taj Khalil, where dozens of people from other parties announced joining the JI. Prominent among others who were also present on the occasion included former KP minister Hafiz Hashmat and Saeedullah.

In his speech, Inayat Ullah Khan said that from day one, the KP government was taking interest to ensure basic facilities to people of the province. The JI always served the people and that is why the party was being joined by several political activists on daily basis, he said.

He said that the JI had leadership which, he said, could lead the nation in a right direction. It was the JI which believed in serving people, he said.