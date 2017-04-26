LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed three resolutions of public interest, rejected one and pended the remaining on agenda amid sloganeering against top party leadership from both sides of the political divide.

As the House echoed with the slogans of ‘Muk Gia Tera Show, Go Nawaz Go’, ‘Chor Chor’, ‘Ro Imran Ro’ and ‘Bhangi Charsi Namanzoor’, two bills presented by treasury legislators on private members day were referred to the relevant standing committees. However, The Punjab Child Marriage Restraints (Amendment) Bill 2017 and cut motion moved by opposition legislators were rejected with the majority vote as the PA witnessed complete chaos on the second day on the issue of Panama leaks.

The treasury opposed the resolution of PTI’s Malik Taimor Massod regarding cancellation of route permits of busses and wagons fitted with substandard CNG cylinders.

The mover came hard on the treasury for opposing a resolution of huge public interest, saying ministers were busy in defending party leadership for all the corruption and wrongdoings and they had nothing to do with miseries of people losing lives due to these moving bombs. Amid continuous sloganeering from treasury members, especially women, he said that silence of ministers clearly indicated that the government was supporting plying of moving bombs that have already taken several precious human lives. The House rejected the resolution with majority.

The PA passed the resolution moved by Ashraf Ali Ansari regarding installation of incinerators at all DHQ hospitals in the province in phases.

Iram Hassan Bajwa moved a resolution that those policemen losing lives while performing duties should be called as martyrs and not deceased. The House passed the resolution. The PA also passed the resolution moved by Shahzad Munshi that demanded action against indecent and vulgar advertisements on public transport vehicles especially rickshaws.

The resolution moved by Shehnila Ruth regarding action against quacks spreading diseases and even taking precious human lives was pended due to absence of relevant parliamentary secretary.

The resolution of Sibtain Khan that demanded the federal government to make NADRA duty-bound to correct typo mistakes in CNICs at own to save people from huge inconvenience was pended due to absence of mover. The resolution that demanded action against developers looting money of innocent people by giving attractive adevertisements in print and electronic media faced the same fate due to absence of mover, Hina Pervaiz Butt.

The PA referred The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2017 presented by Mrs Gulnaz Shahzadi to the relevant standing committee. The bill is aimed at checking the practice of educational institutions forcing purchase of uniform and textbooks from specified vendors. The Punjab Tobacco Vend (Amendment) Bill 2017 aimed at checking sale of tobacco items without license was also referred to the standing committee for consideration. Mrs Faiza Mushtaq presented the bill.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 35 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed accused the chair of partiality, saying he was dealing the treasury and opposition differently. He said that treasury passed out of turn resolution in favor of prime minister forcibly. But the opposition was not allowed to speak even on issues of public interest. He said that the opposition was not allowed to bring resolution against the prime minister. He said that the opposition demanded resignation of prime minister till finalization of JIT report.

During Question Hour on Revenue and Colonies departments, treasury legislator Ashraf Ali Ansari said that the bureaucracy has stopped the project of giving propriety rights to residents of declared katchi abadies.

JI’s Dr Waseem Akhtar said that blue eyed were getting licences of selling stamp papers despite ban.

Opposition legislators pointed quorum twice but the treasury managed to complete the same on both the occasions.

After completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday (today) at 10am.