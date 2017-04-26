ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ICT administration to submit a comprehensive report on illegal cutting of trees and defacing Margalla Hills through illegal crushing in violation of the earlier orders of the apex court.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by the Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh issued these directions while hearing a suo motu notice regarding cutting of trees from Margalla Hills and Lora KP by stone crushing mafia.

Besides issuing these directions, the three-member bench also expressed its dismay over the failure of three governments to protect Hills.

During the hearing, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh remarked while addressing the KP principal law officer that the provincial advocate general had expressed concern over violation of law in Banigala but paying no heed to protect Margalla Hills.

He also observed that illegal blasting and cutting of trees from the Margalla Hills has been proved but ICT administration, Punjab and KP governments failed to take tangible action against the mafia.

Justice Azmat also remarked it would be better for all the three governments to express inability to address the issue in hand.

He categorically observed that federal and two provincial governments seem to be hostage in the hands of mafia, adding would it be right to say that all these governments are in underhand deal with the mafia members just to secure their seats in elections.

The bench of apex court asked the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report pertaining to actions taken for protection of the Margalla Hills’ beauty as well as detail of administrative actions against government officials’ negligence who guard mafia in the matter. Later, the bench deferred hearing in this matter for a week.