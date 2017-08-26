LAHORE - The city received scattered rain on Friday that disrupted routine life, inundated roads and caused massive traffic jams in some areas.

Overcast conditions, winds and 21mm rain made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Strong winds started blowing in the morning that followed by rains that continued till noon. Bursts of heavy rains turned roads and streets into ‘lakes and ponds’.

Windstorm and rain caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored till filing of this report.

Inundated rainwater on roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams in most parts of Lahore. Vehicles were seen broken down in knee deep water. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

Roads along under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, Lakshami Chowk, Mozang Chungi, Safanwala Chowk, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Ali Town, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, GPO Chowk, Anarkali, portions of Johar Town, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nicholson Road, Sharey Fatima Jinnah, Hameed Nizami Road and Nisbat Road were worst affected by the rains.

Patches of clouds, winds and scattered showers provided relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degree Celsius and 26C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 60 per cent.

Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children. Huge rush was witnessed at Greater Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Racecourse Park, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots in the City. Traffic jams were witnessed on roads in the close vicinity of these picnic spots.

According to experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore during the next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, DGK divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.