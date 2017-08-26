RAWALPINDI - Rawat police have arrested a former lawmaker from Chakwal district after an inquiry found him guilty of detaining a girl and forcibly contracting marriage with her apparently to grab her land, sources revealed on Friday.

According to sources, Ayesha Malik lodged a complaint with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab stating her sister Emaan Malik came to Islamabad on June 23, 2017 to get maternal and paternal lands in Tala Gang and Fateh Jang transferred in her name.

She said that her sister was approached by her distant relative Muhammad Faiz Tamman who apparently tried to help her sister. She mentioned that Faiz Tamman gave drugs to Emaan after taking her to his house in Chak Shehzad and performed Nikkah with her forcibly.

Ayesha further said that Faiz later started torturing Emaan physically when she demanded divorce from him. According to her, the accused also seized all land documents, ATM cards, NICOPs and other documents and kept her sister in habeas corpus.

The applicant demanded of the IGP to register a case against the former lawmaker and recover the documents and belongings of Emaan from his custody.

Taking action, the IGP ordered Rawalpindi police to register a case against Faiz and provide justice to her. The police booked Faiz along with others under sections 382/342/506 of PPC and begun investigation.

In the meanwhile, Faiz Tamman showed distrust over SHO Police Station Rawat by filing an application with the CPO and sought an inquiry from some honest officer. The CPO ordered DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak to probe the matter. The DSP, while holding investigation, summoned both the parties and recorded their statements, the sources said.

They said the police officer in his investigation found Faiz Tamman guilty and ordered Rawat police to arrest him. The police held the ex-MNA from the premises of DSP Saddar Circle Office and shifted him to police station where he was put behind the bars.

The police will produce the accused before a court of law today for obtaining his physical remand for further investigation.