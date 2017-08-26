KHYBER AGENCY - Pakistan border security officials at Torkham have imposed a ban on the import of sacrificial animals from Afghanistan.

However, there is fear among tribesmen that they may not be able to perform their religious obligation with this ban.

According to details, the tribesmen and other local residents said that they preferred to sacrifice small animals like lamb, goat to perform “Sunnah Ibrahimi” on Eidul Azha but the irrational decision of the Pakistani security officials of restricting entry of the animals from Afghanistan added to their difficulties.

They were of the view that there were not enough animals available in the area and the Landi Kotal cattle market also presented a deserted look.

Shakir Afridi, a political activist, said that no go policy for sacrificial animals to Khyber Agency had been adopted from Peshawar and other districts by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

According to the animals suppliers, not a single animal could be taken to the Agency without paying illicit money to the police posts at Ring Road and Kharkhano check-point.

Neither the KP police allow smoothly flow of sacrificial animals to Landi Kotal nor the Torkham Border security officials let the animals to enter into Pakistan from Afghanistan than how we will perform the religious custom, Afridi questioned.

He stressed upon the officials to initiate a pro-tribal policy in that regard so that they could observe Eidul Azha with religious fervour and zeal.

Zulfiqar Khan, a local cattle trader, said that big sacrificial animals like cow, oxen and buffalo were frequently brought from down towns while small animals were supplied by the traders from across the border to the local market.

He further added that 6,000 to 9,000 lambs, goats etc were supplied to the local market by the gypsy families and dealers from Afghanistan and the prices were ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 20,000 but this year, the anti-import policy of the Pakistani officials would compel the local dwellers not to fulfil the religious ceremony as they could not afford expensive cattle supplied from Peshawar and other down town cities to the local markets.

When the Torkham administration official, Ali Raza, was contacted on the issue, he said the supply of animals had not been prohibited although Rs 500 per head Agency Tax had been implemented on the entry of sacrificial animals from Afghanistan.

The dealers said the Afghan officials on the other side of the border in reaction inflicted double of the Pakistani tax and it is impossible for them to pay such huge amount in form of tax as they bring folk of the animals at a time, therefore, supply has been suspended to Landi Kotal.

The tribesmen demanded of the authorities concerned to have mercy on them and relax the border movement for the sacrificial animals from across the border so that they can perform their religious duty.