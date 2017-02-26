rawalpindi - The law enforcement agencies took more than 16 suspects into custody during the ongoing operation Radd-Al-Fasaad in various areas located within limits of Police Station Naseerabad, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The LEAs also recovered four pistols of 30-bore, 3 sub machine guns (SMGs), 2 pump actions of 12-bore, bullets and Afghan currency worth Rs 200,000, they added. The detainees were shifted to police station for further investigation.

According to sources, a police team along with Rangers and personnel of intelligence agencies carried out an operation in British Homes and checked a large number of houses besides interrogating the people.

The LEAs have held more than 16 suspects during operation and recovered arms and ammunition and Afghan currency from their possession, source said.

Later, the suspects were moved to police station Naseerabad for further investigation, informed sources.

Meanwhile, District and Session Judge Shakeel Ahmed visited Adiala Jail. He was flanked by civil judge Shahid Hameed Chaudhry while the Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal received the judges. The judges inspected women wards, juvenile wards, kitchen, hospital, jail factory, barracks of inmates, meeting sheds and interacted with the inmates and their relatives who came there to meet them.

The judges also heard the problems of the inmates and ordered the superintendent to resolve all the issues on priority basis.

The District and Session Judge Shakeel Ahmed also ordered release of some 16 prisoners who were in jail involved in minor cases.

He also ordered superintendent to move applications of 26 other inmates to Sessions Court for speedy hearing of their cases.

The judges, however, expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by jail administration for the inmates.

At the end, the Judge Shakeel Ahmed kicked off tree plantation by plating a sapling in the jail. Superintendent Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal told that he had released 16 inmates following the orders of judge while applications of other inmates have also been forwarded to Sessions Court.