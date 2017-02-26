RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that he has accepted an invitation from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to attend its multi-party conference being held on March 4 in Islamabad to develop a consensus on the revival military courts.

“I will attend the conference after consultation with PTI chief Imran Khan. The Awami Muslim League is in favour of revival of military courts,” Rashid said while speaking at a press conference at Lal Haveli.

Earlier, PPP delegation comprising Senator Qayyum Raza, Rukhsana Bangish and Nayyar Bukhari met Rashid at Lal Haveli and extended him an invitation on behalf of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari. Senator Raza said that the PPP wanted to bring all political parties in the parliament on one page so that the terrorism and extremism could be eliminated from the country.

He said that the nation wanted that the political parties should come forward and play their role in this regard. He said that all-parties conference would not let down the nation. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that we did not hide any thing discussed during the meeting and we wanted to make consensus among the political parties.

He said that unity of the political forces was necessary.

“Objections of some political parties over military courts should also be brought before the people. Due to negligence of federal government, the law regarding military court lapsed,” he said.