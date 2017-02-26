PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to reopen Pak-Afghan border as it was causing loss to business community on both sides.

Instead of blaming each other, Islamabad and Kabul must take concrete steps to root out terrorism, he said.

He was speaking at a news conference at Watan Kor, the central headquarters of the QWP.

Afghanistan is a deadlocked neighbouring country and solely depended on Pakistan, he said.

Closing the border was not the solution at all, he added.

Both the neighbouring countries should sit together, remove mistrust and improve government-to-government and people-to-people contacts, he said.

“Closing the border will not help eliminating militancy,” Sherpao was of the view.

The Pak-Afghan border closed at two crossing points at Torkham and Spin Boldak must be reopened, if there is a well border management and monitoring system, he said.

“The QWP will support Pakistan and Afghanistan’s joint action against militants on the border areas,” he said.

He added that the time had come to end no-go-areas in the country.

The government must immediately merge Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, QWP chairman said.

It will be helpful to reduce militancy, he said.

Expressing grave concern over the recent wave of terrorist attacks across Pakistan, he said that fresh militant acts had created uncertainty among common people.

He said that the National Action Plan, framed after the APS attack has not been implemented in letter and spirit due to which terrorists are once again threatening the peace of the country.

Sherpao also expressed apprehension over the deteriorating relations with neighbouring Afghanistan stating that the foreign policy of the country needs to be revisited in order to achieve sustainable and enduring peace in the region.

The chairman also urged that possibilities should be explored by both the countries to hold joint operation against terrorists in both the countries.

He added that the miscreants were causing losses to both the nations across the border. They were also threatening the peace of the region due to which a joint action against terrorists could be a more viable way forward for both neighbours, he said.

Strongly criticising Punjab police for the harassment and arresting Pakhtuns residing in Punjab province, he said that the malicious propaganda that is linking terrorism with Pakhtuns should be stopped.

It reflects Punjab’s biasness towards Pakhtuns, he said.

The Punjab government should stop harassment and arresting Pakhtuns, otherwise the QWP will take every step to prevent racism in the country, Sherpao said.

He added that such steps are threatening the integrity of the federation.

Instead of forming military courts, government should make effective laws to avoid this practice in future, he said.

For how long, stop gap arrangements would work, QWP chairman said. There is a need further legislation to fill the gaps in time, he added.

SAID ALAM KHAN