ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was informed on Wednesday that Balochistan received 10 million acre feet (MAF) of water through rains but due to insufficient water reservoirs only 25 per cent or 2.5 million acre feet of water was conserved and the rest go to waste every year.

The Senate Standing committee on Planning Development and Reforms was further informed that the provincial government with its limited resources has constructed 444 small dams in the province.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi.

The official of the Balochistan Irrigation Department, while briefing the meeting said that an amount of Rs7.5 billion was spend on the construction of 444 dams to enhance water storage capacity of the province and to avoid the destruction caused by flash floods.

Committee Chairman Tahir Hussain Mashhadi said that everyone was talking about the CPEC but there was no drinking water in Balochistan.

Briefing the meeting, the official from Balochistan Irrigation Department said that the province received an average of 10 million acre feet of water through rains, out of which 2.5 million acre feet water was conserved, while the remaining 7.5 MAF was wasted and causing flash floods.

The committee was further informed that the feasibility study for 20 small and medium dams on about 18 river basins was started and would be completed during the current year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also provided $100 million for the technical assistance for feasibility study of water resources development projects.

It was also informed that with the help of the federal government 27 dams were being constructed in the province and the work had already started on eight water reservoir projects.

The construction of these 20 reservoirs would not only help in enhancing the water storage capacity of the province, but would also help in boosting the ground water level.

Besides, it was informed that the federal government had provided funds for the construction of Mirani and Sabakzai dams, which were playing an important role in the development of agriculture sector of those areas.

Tahir Mashhadi stressed the need for capacity building of various departments of the province and timely utilisation of the funds for rapid socio-economic uplift of the province.

He also asked for taking measures for boosting the ground water level by building more small dams and taking measures to conserve water for agricultural development.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar said that the provincial government had constructed 444 dams with Rs7.5 billion, however out of 100 small dams announced by the federal government in 2008, only 60 could be completed so far.

He asked the federal government to provide Rs200 billion to Balochistan for the construction of 3,000 small dams for water conservation.

Blaming the provincial government for the delay in the execution of the reservoir projects, chief of planning commission informed the committee that out of the 18 dams, to be constructed in Balochistan, “no PC-1 for 16 projects was prepared”.

About Kacchi Canal it was informed that Kacchi Canal project was also initiated, which would develop 713,000 acres of fertile land of Balochistan.

The canal is passing 300 KM through Punjab and 200 KM through Balochistan.

It was informed that if the federal government provided supplementary Rs10 billion then work on 97 KM canal could be completed by June.

The meeting was attended by senators, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail and Karim Ahmad Khawaja and the officials of the concerned ministries and departments.