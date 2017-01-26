LAHORE - Is there any health facility in Pakistan where the rulers can be treated for their ailments? Perhaps not!

But one should not be surprised because Pakistan has the ‘distinction’ of being among the four countries in the world with lowest percentage of health spending compared to their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to global health expenditure data base of World Health Organization for the year 2014, Pakistan, Cameron, Laos and Nigeria spend only 0.9 percent of their GDP on health of their citizens. Even the war-torn Afghanistan was spending more on health by the year 2014 compared to Pakistan in that year.

Nonetheless, Punjab government is striving hard to ensure availability of the same quality medicines to the common man as well as the prime minister if Punjab health minister is to be believed. Initiating House debate on health in the Punjab Assembly yesterday, Khawaja Imran Nazir informed the members that new drug rules were in the making to provide quality medicines to all and sundry.

In his opening speech, the minister also tried to give the impression that Sri Lanka was the only country in the region which had better health indicators compared to Pakistan. According to him, the secret to Lanka’s success in this filed lies in its being free of the nuisances of the young doctors and nurses who have formed associations. He added that Sri Lanka was also lucky for not having such a nasty Opposition like in Pakistan that would join their protests every now and then. Nazir sought moral support from detractors to improve the health system.

Punjab Assembly witnessed a ‘healthy’ debate with members pointing out flaws in the health delivery system. Opposition leader Mehmoordur Rashid took jibes at the chief minister saying why ‘Shehbaz speedster’ was facing bumps in the health field. He came well-prepared in the House as he came up with undeniable facts about the sorry state of affairs in public sector hospitals. He sounded convincing and relevant when he spoke of 50 per cent basic health units not being fully operational and availability of only 45 ventilators for 11,000 emergency patients in Lahore hospitals. Rashid surprised the House by revealing that DHQs in 10 districts of Punjab did not have even a single ventilator for emergency patients. Taking about the overcrowded teaching hospitals in the provincial metropolis, he drew Chair’s attention towards incomplete surgical tower at Mayo Hospital which could not be made operational in the last nine years.

He attributed all this to misplaced priorities of the Punjab government which was interested only in mega projects which are visible to the electorate.

Rashid’s arguments were so convincing that even Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal had to tell the two health ministers that the points raised by the opposition leader deserved official explanation.

Dr Nosheen Hamid of PTI also raised some valid points in her speech. She said Pakistan was spending only 0.9 per cent of its GDP on health which was equal only to least developed countries like Cameron. She rightly pointed out that 80 per cent of the health budget went to the salaries of officers and employees while 15 per cent of the development budget remained unutilized every year.

But special assistant to the chief minister Rana Muhammad Arshad did not seem quite impressed with the facts and figures presented by the opposition legislators. He insisted that health was priority number-one of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but the Opposition was in the habit of looking only at the dark side of the picture.

During the course of debate, an interesting situation developed when only those members were seated in the House (around a dozen) who were to make a speech on the subject. There were no listeners other than the two health ministers, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Rafique who were duty bound to be there till the end.

