Islamabad - Unknown robbers entered in the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Shaista Pervin in parliament lodges and took away gold ornaments and other valuables, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The robbers fled from Parliament Lodges after burgling the house of N-league legislator, they said.

A robbery case has been registered with Police Station (PS) Secretariat against the robbers on complaint of PML-N MNA Shaista Pervin while further investigation was underway, they said.

According to sources, Shaista Pervin appeared before PS Secretariat officials and lodged a complaint stating unidentified robbers stormed into her house in her absence and made off with gold jewellery, artificial ornaments and other valuables.

She appealed police to register a case and trace out the robbers and recover the booty. Police have chalked out a case against the unknown robbers and started investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Secretariat Hakim Khan, when contacted, told burglars robbed the house of MNA in her absence while police registered a case. He said police were trying to trace out the fleeing robbers. The police also took the CCTV footage from the Parliament Lodges to identify the robbers, he said.