PESHAWAR - Another dengue patient died in Peshawar on Saturday, bringing the death toll to eight in the province.

The 60-year-old Muhammad Hussain was admitted at the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

Hussain was a native of Tehkal area of Peshawar which is one of the most affected areas of dengue virus.

Meanwhile, the number of dengue positive cases in Buner has reached 17 after surfacing five new dengue positive cases in the area.

Earlier, a doctor from the Punjab medical team, treating dengue patients in Peshawar's Tahkal area, has contracted the virus, sources in the Punjab Medical Health Unit said.

Dr Abid has returned to his native village, Mianwali, after he tested dengue positive, the sources said.

However, the in-charge of the medical health unit Dr Farooq Sultan said Dr Abid has contracted malaria.

A nurse at the Khyber Teaching Hospital has also tested positive for dengue, sources added.

The Punjab health department team have complained that they were waiting in front of Rescue 1122 Headquarters for getting further directives to start their campaign, however, their valuable time goes wasted and no was there to pin point an area to where they could start their activities.

So far, the Punjab medical teams, serving in Peshawar, had treated 2,062 patients and screened 595 individuals while 175 people were diagnosed dengue positive.

Earlier, the KP Health department had written a letter to the education department, stating that the latter can play a pivotal role in the control of the dengue outbreak.

The letter outlines measures that can be undertaken by the education department to control the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

In the letter, students have been advised to wear full sleeves and use mosquito repellent ointments.

Moreover, the administrations of educational institutes have been directed to modify the morning assembly timings as the dengue mosquito attacks in that time period.

The administrations have also been directed to halt all construction activities till the outbreak is over, arrange regular awareness sessions with students and teachers, and ensure no container is left with standing water where mosquitoes could breed.

As many as three doctors would be available on a daily basis to give service to dengue patients on helpline established at Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a notification issued by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health department said.

Moreover, the residents of Buner have complained that an expired spray is being carried out in various villages of the district. However, the district administrated has rejected the claims and termed it propaganda.

When The Nation correspondent visited the isolation ward in the District Headquarters Hospital Buner, it was found in extremely poor condition.

The isolation ward had only three beds with two mosques net while the patients reluctant to stay in the upper portion where there was no cooling system to care the patients.

The other areas where new cases surfaced include Bajkata, Shamal, Chagahrzai, Hisar, Ghazi Khana, and Cheena village.

The residents of the area said that more teams are needed to cover the far- flung areas of Buner as it will hard for the administration to completely eradicate the virus in the remote areas where there is no government access.