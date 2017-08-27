ISLAMABAD - Former chairman of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Zafar Iqbal Gondal has decided to file appeal to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi against his dismissal from service, The Nation has learnt.

The prime minister dismissed Gondal from service on the basis of an inquiry report. The auditor general of Pakistan issued a notification in this regard on August 24th.

According to the services rules, any civil servants can file appeal to the prime minister against a major penalty such as dismissal from service within 30 days of notification.

The federal government had appointed the then chairman FBR/ secretary Revenue Division as authorised officer and Haroon Muhammad Khan, a grade-21 officer of Pakistan Inland Revenue Service as inquiry officer in Gondal’s case.

The notification issued in the case read, “Whereas disciplinary proceedings under the government servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 1973, were initiated on complaint of [the] EOBI, Karachi against Zafar Iqbal Gondal, ex-chairman EOBI, Karachi dated 11 May 2016 and Tariq Bajwa, the then chairman FBR/secretary Revenue Division, Islamabad was appointed as authorised officer by the prime minister of Pakistan being [the] authority, and inquiry proceedings were conducted by Haroon Muhammad Khan Tareen, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revue Service against the accused officer on account of allegations levelled against him in aforementioned summary, which constitutes inefficiency, misconduct and corruption in terms of rule 3(a), (b) and (c) ibid.”

Gondal, while talking to The Nation confirmed that he would file appeal to the prime minister within 30 days against the decision.

He said that the inquiry officer in this case did not provide him a chance of personnel hearing to record his statement on the basis of facts.

Gondal said that the inquiry officer sent a questionnaire to him when he was in jail and his cases in courts, and later all courts provided him relief in false corruption cases because investigation departments had failed to produce solid corruption evidences against him.

During the time in jail, he requested the inquiry officer and authorised officer to provide him access to record so that he could submit his reply against allegations but both officers ignored his request, he added.

Gondal said that he had filed a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in February 2017 after getting bails in corruption cases with plea to order inquiry committee to provide him chance of a personal hearing in departmental inquiry.

The notification further said, “whereas, on careful of the charges and statements of allegations against the accused officer, Zafar Iqbal Gondal, the findings of the inquiry officer in his report dated 15 August 2016, the recommendations if the authorised officer dated 4 January 2017, the contents of the personal hearing note dated 19 June 2017 recorded by the officer designated to give a personal hearing to Zafar Iqbal Gondal on behalf of the prime minster as well as the written statement submitted by Zafar Gondal to the hearing officer on the day of hearing and the evidence available on record, the prime minster has been pleased to observe that allegations levelled against accused are found established.”

The notification also said, “in the light of above facts, the prime minster, in his capacity as ‘authority’, within the morning of the government servants (E&D) rules, 1973 in the case of Zafar Iqbal Gondal has been placed to conclude that Zafar Gondal is guilty, beyond reasonable doubt of corruption, misconduct and efficiency as charged within the meaning of the rules ibid and to therefore impose upon him the major penalty of dismissal from services under the rules of ibid as recommended by the authorised officer.”

Gondal declared that the PM’s decision was one sided and revealed that he faced pressure during inquiry and was conveyed in jail to record statement against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Aleem Khan.

“The government offered him to stop his brother former federal minister Nazar Muhamad Gondal from joining the PTI, if he wants to get a clean chit in the departmental inquiry,” he claimed.