ISLAMABAD - Two major opposition parties - PPP and MQM-P – Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the 6th population census results.

The provisional summary results of the 6th Population and Housing Census-2017 shows that Pakistan’s population has touched 207.8 million mark with an increase of 57 per cent since 1998.

The population, in the last 36 years, grew by 146.6 per cent (since the last census-1981), and a declining trend was observed in the growth rate in the two bigger provinces - Punjab and Sindh.

Both PPP and MQM-P having maximum strength in Sindh province raised objections over the results of census.

Although the final results will be available next year, the opposition parties expressed doubts over the counted figures of population census carried out after 19 years.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, while expressing dissatisfaction over the provisional summary results, remarked that there was a need to compare the headcount results of the Statistic Division and army to ascertain the reality.

A couple of months before PPP had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court to challenge the procedure put in place during the census, seeking disclosure of all data collected during the process. The petition was filed against the federal government, as well as other parties, over alleged irregularities in the census procedure.

Having almost same reservations over results in Sindh, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has also out rightly rejected the results of census.

“The provisional results are not acceptable especially related to the portion of Sindh,” MQM-P Ali Raza Abidi said this while talking to The Nation.

According to the results, Sindh is the most urbanised province, where 52.02 per cent population lives in. The results saw a declining trend in the growth rate in Sindh.

Commenting on Sind population, Abidi said it was strange to know about the declining trend of two bigger cities of the country.

“Sindh’s population was expected to be 55 million minus Karachi, which has 23 million population, according to some previous leaked reports,” he said.

There are many areas in Karachi, he claimed, which if the media investigates have not been visited by census staff at all. “In 2005, Karachi was divided into 16 towns with a population of about 1.3 million average. So, how can the population reduce in the past decade,” said MQM-P lawmaker of National Assembly.

The MQM-P was also seen in media complaining about the modus operandi of the national population census. It criticised Chief Census Commissioner for adopting two separate procedures for rural and urban areas of Sindh.

MQM-P Chief Dr Farooq Sattar had also written a letter to Chief Census Commissioner, expressing his reservations about conducting the census in Sindh province.

Other MQM’s lawmaker Tahir Mashahadi, in his tweet, also raised doubts over the census results. “It is obvious that census figures have been manipulated by vested interests in Sindh. Wrong figures have very adverse effects,” Senator Mashahadi mentioned in his tweet.

Likewise, Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal also rejected the provisional results of national population census.

The opposition parties would raise their reservations regarding census results in the upcoming National Assembly proceedings.

These provisional census results were approved by the reconstituted Council of Common Interests (CCI) on last Friday. These census results are assumed to help the government formulate future plans in health, education, delimitation of constituencies and other sectors.