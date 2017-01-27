ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economics Affairs, Statistics and Privatisation Muhammad Ishaq Dar Thursday said that $2,071.47 million, around 10.49 per cent of the total foreign loans, were distributed among the provinces during the last three years.

In a written reply to the National Assembly, he said the total foreign loans taken by the Government of Pakistan amounted to $19,723.94 million.

To a question of lawmaker Naseema Hafeez Panezai regarding the percentage of amount given to the Balochistan government directly or indirectly out of the loans taken by the federal government during the last three years, the minister said that Balochistan was disbursed 0.07 per cent, Punjab 7.66, Sindh 2.48 per cent and KP 0.28 per cent.

Answering another question, he said the total amount of loans signed by the Government of Pakistan with ADB since 01-01-2013 to 30-11-2016 is $5,123.21 million while the total amount of loans obtained and disbursed during January 01, 2013 to 30-11-2016 is $2,812.76 million.

The minister said during January 01, 2013 to 30-11-2016, total amount equivalent to $3.206 billion comprising Principal $2.870 billion and interest 335 million has been paid to ADB on account of debt servicing of foreign loan.

Answering another question, Dar said the telecom sector cannot be termed the highest tax payer. He said the telecommunication sector is one of the highest tax collecting sectors in term of Withholding Taxes and has paid Rs43,082 million in Withholding taxes for the year 2015.

He said as far as the sector’s own taxes are concerned, telecom companies are declaring losses in their income tax returns and are paying minimum tax / alternate corporate tax only. So these companies in their own capacity cannot be termed the highest taxpayers.

For the Tax Year 2015 Minimum tax /alternate corporate tax paid / adjusted by different telecom companies for the Tax Year 2015 is Rs5,994 million.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control said that during last four years, 3,52,418 Pakistanis were deported from abroad.

During 2013, the number of deportees was 79,539, in 2014 it was 78,409, and in 2015 and 2016 as many as 1,16,185 and 78,285 immigrants were deported from abroad. He said the reasons included illegal immigrant, overstay, lost/expired passport, no or expired visa, asylum refusal, criminal offences and fake or forged documents.

Answering question of MNA Surriya Asghar regarding the funds received from donors for education in Pakistan during the tenure of the present government, the Minister for Finance said that $1,285.29 million were received from bilateral and multilateral donors for education in Pakistan during the tenure of present Government (5th June, 2013 to 31st October, 2016). Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control said 448 fishermen have been released and repatriated to India since May 1, 2015.

He said the smuggling of livestock to Iran and Afghanistan has decreased after enhancing patrolling between the posts.

Maximum smuggling routes to Afghanistan have been blocked through developing a 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep, 453 kilometers long ditch on Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he said , adding in 2015-16 efforts were foiled to smuggle about 3,200 animals to Afghanistan by HQ Frontier Corps Balochistan and HQ Frontier Corps KP in their areas of responsibility. Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Dr Ibadullah said that since January 2013, 151 billion rupees have been incurred for water supply and sanitation programmes, 2064 billion rupees for education, 754 billion rupees for health and 39 billion rupees for population planning.

Replying to a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan said that the federal government has introduced Direct Credit System for payment of pension to the pensioners. He said in this system amount of pension of the pensioners is deposited directly in their bank accounts.