ISLAMABAD - The daily proceedings of the Panama Papers case can sometimes seem like a pendulum and Thursday proved to be a day when it swung towards the country’s ruling family.

Shahid Hamid during the proceedings managed to establish that his client Maryam Nawaz Sharif was not dependent on her father, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is heading a five-member Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case, observed that if the basis of Maryam’s dependency is that she had received money from her father, then, the PM had also received money from his son Hussain Nawaz. It means the PM is dependent on his son.

Shahid tried to add another twist to the case by arguing that the prime minister’s political rivals, who had welcomed the removal of Nawaz Sharif in 1999, have now joined hands and were trying to capitalize the Panama Papers leaks controversy. When Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on October 12, 1999, overthrew Nawaz’s government, PTI chief Imran Khan and the then Jamaat-e-Islami chief Qazi Hussain Ahmed had welcomed it, he argued.

The argument of the 1999 military takeover did not seem to impress the judges, but it embarrassed Khan, who was sitting with Jehangir Tareen and Sheikh Rashid in the front row during the hearing. Khan went red in the face and tried to hide his nervousness with smiles, and during the entire proceeding, Khan moved back and forth on his seat, looking at the roof and the judges intermittently.

Tareen had his reasons to be embarrassed. A news story that appeared in an English daily two days ago reported that said that Tareen gave Rs1,647 million as a gift to his family during 2009-2013 and received gifts from his children in return. AML chief Sheikh Rasheed, however, was happy with the bench observation that all the lawyers, including the AML chief, provided valuable assistance to the court. With a smug look on his face, Rasheed kept muttering something in the ear of Shireen Mazari.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway’s Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb seemed satisfied with the proceeding and admired Shahid Hamid for his arguments.

Shahid Hamid’s daughter Ayesha had earlier stood with him on the rostrum and supplied relevant documents and judgments.

The hearing of the case on Thursday was held in Courtroom-1 instead of Courtroom-II as Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is currently in Karachi. According to the apex court tradition, the chief justice heads bench in Courtroom-I.

During the hearing, slight differences in the five-member bench, comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, could be discerned. The judges asked questions from the counsel, but they also commented on their fellow members’ remarks and observation.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Khosa were more interested in knowing about the sources of income of the prime minister’s daughter and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and also the details of gifts in terms of cash which the PM’s daughter received from him and purchased the agriculture land. Justice Ejaz and Justice Azmat’s point of view was that in the presence of income tax and wealth tax statements there was no need of knowing about the sources with that the land was purchased and that the court can’t examine the revenue officer’s order under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz’s lawyer filed money trail of Dubai Mills, and documents related to investment with Al-Thani family. Makhdoon Ali Khan, the PM’s counsel, despite a court directive, failed to file inheritance details of Mian Muhammad Sharif and sought time. He, however, filed the prime minister’s reply on the JI’s fresh petition.

Sheikh Rashid was very anxious about another Qatari letter and asked the reporters in the courtroom to get its copy.

Anchorpersons of many TV channels, who turn up for the case instead of listing to counsel’s arguments and judges’ observations kept on talking and created a disturbance for their peers covering the hearing. During the break, they loudly laughed and spoke to each other in the courtroom, which is against the decorum of the court.