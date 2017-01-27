LAHORE - A former military brigadier and nine other persons were arrested by the Punjab’s anti-graft body yesterday for committing a mega property fraud involving more than 1200-kanal piece of land.

One of the alleged fraudsters was identified by officials as retired Brigadier Ibrahim Khalid. Another key suspect is said to be Amir Aqeeq, a grade-20 officer who had served as Personal Staff Officer to the Punjab’s chief minister in the past. The other accused are government officials and their relatives or private individuals.

The arrests were made in Kasur district just a few hours after country’s top court rejected the bail petitions of the influential suspects.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan was hearing the case related to the mega land scam. The suspects had allegedly committed the fraud in 2013.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Director General Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment Brig (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha confirmed the arrests while addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thursday.

The Provincial Minister revealed that the arrested men had committed the fraud on May 8, 2012 by selling 1205-kanal piece of land located in district Kasur to their relatives on very low prices.

“We are observing zero tolerance policy against corruption. The corrupt elements are held accountable irrespective of their status,” the Minister said.

According to Rana Sanaullah the main suspect Amir Aqeeq was posted in district Kasur when he had committed the fraud with the help of his accomplices.

The Minister also lauded the efforts of lawyers and officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment for presenting the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in professional manners.

Responding to a question, he said that the Punjab’s anti-graft body was actively working to unearth the corrupt elements.

He said that the accused often skip punishments because the victim party reconciles with them.

In most of the cases, he added, the victim parties don’t approach the anti-corruption body because of the fear of influential perpetrators.

On this occasion, Director General Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment Brig (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha said that the arrested suspects were being interrogated in connection with the fraud by a special team of the anti-corruption body.

“We will complete the investigations of this case within a couple of weeks.” “We have introduced some reforms in the department. The anti-graft body is taking action against the corrupt elements irrespective of their status and affiliation.”

To a question about the plea bargain, Ranjha said that no such laws exit in the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

He vowed that the arrested culprits would be brought to justice and every looted penny would be recovered from their possession.

Responding to another query about Punjab Food Authority’s Director Operations

(currently on leave) Ayesha Mumtaz, the DG anti-corruption said that his department did not receive any complaint or evidence of corruption against the lady officer.

Meanwhile, the Law Minister claimed that the opponents of PML-N had failed to prove or pin-point any corruption in the mega projects underway in the Punjab province. He also said that the Chief Minister has been serving the people of the province with honesty and dedication.

Rana Sanaullah also said that the reports of financial embezzlement are regularly submitted to the Provincial Assembly where the Public Accounts Committee considers each case in detail.