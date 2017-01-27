ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six persons at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) for attempting to travel on counterfeit documents during the last 24 hours.

Separately, the FIA immigration staff at the airport also off-loaded 12 passengers including two foreigners for different reasons during the last 24 hours.

A senior FIA officer said that at least four passengers were arrested at the BBIA whose destination was Tunis but all of them had fake visas or travel documents.

Accused M Akram, a resident of Gujrat, was intending to go to Tunis on an entry paper visa (coloured copy) by TK-711 but he was offloaded due to a suspected fake entry visa and sent to FIA's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC).

Similarly, Rizwan Ansar, Amer Sajjad and Adnan Azhar, all residents of Gujrat, were travelling to Tunis on entry paper visas (coloured copies) by TK-711, before they were offloaded for having suspected fake entry visas and sent to AHTC Islamabad. In another case, Shafqat Ali Cheema, a Pakistani passport holder, was intending to travel to Germany by flight QR633 but his name was found on the exit control list (ECL).

Another person Khuram Shahzad, was travelling to Greece via Bahrain via flight GF771 and had fake travelling documents of Greece. He was also taken into custody. The FIA also off-loaded 12 passengers from different flights at the airport. Rafaqat Hussain, a resident of Khurram Agency, was travelling to the UAE on a visit visa through flight ED-230 but he was offloaded due to no hotel booking as well as insufficient funds. Javed Iqbal was travelling to UAE on a visit visa by NL-551 but he was offloaded due to same reasons. Qamar Islam was travelling to the UAE on a visit visa by PK-211 and he was also offloaded due to no hotel booking and insufficient money.

Muzaffar Ali and Junaid Zeb, residents of Abbottabad, were travelling to Belarus on study visas by TK-711 but copies of the university letters in their possession were of poor quality and they had insufficient funds. Both were also off-loaded.

Similarly, Qamar Aslam and Arslan Iqbal were travelling to Dubai having visit visas but without having had hotel booking and sufficient funds and they were off-loaded. Two foreigners Xianbao and Hu Daqiang were travelling to China on Chinese passports but they had overstayed in Pakistan. Both were off-loaded and were asked to produce visas and exit permits.

Mushtaq Ghouse was travelling to South Africa on a student visa but without having a letter of the university concerned. He was off-loaded. Khalid Hussain was travelling to Dubai having visit visa but the airline system did not okay his visa and barred from flying. Nisar Sarwar was travelling to Dubai having permanent residence visa but his passport was damaged and FIA’s immigration staff did not allow him to travel aboard.