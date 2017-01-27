LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly plunged into disorder yesterday after the chair disallowed the Opposition Leader to speak on the issue of reference against the Chief Minister, causing legislators from both sides of the political divide to raise slogans against each other’s leadership.

Opposition legislators gathered close to the Speaker dice in protest against no development on reference filed against CM Shehbaz Sharif.

They raised slogans against the CM to which they got befitting reply from the Treasury benches in the shape of slogans against the PTI Chief.

The Opposition demanded the CM to give reply on the floor of the House and to the chair to decide the reference as per laws.

As the chair continued proceedings, the Opposition staged a walk out after Shoaib Siddiqui pointed quorum. The Treasury, however, managed to complete quorum after the chair directed ringing bells for five minutes, paving way for conclusion of debate on Health.

The Opposition also came back for participating in debate on Health.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 18 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

After Question Hour, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed stood on point of order and drew attention of the chair toward reference filed by 30 PTI legislators against the CM.

He said that the CM should come to the House for giving reply on the reference regarding protecting sugar mills. He said that the CM has violated order of the Lahore High Court. He urged the chair to give decision on the reference to allow smooth proceedings of the House.

He said that becoming a party was contradictory to the status of custodian of the House.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Treasury arranged debate on Health on the suggestion of the Opposition. Now the Opposition, he said, was avoiding debate due to some other agenda.

He suggested the Opposition to go outside for such activity instead of turning the House to a fish market.

During general discussion on Health, the Opposition legislators raised the issue of unavailability of facilities, especially in rural areas.

Waqas Hasan Moakal said that the government was merely establishing more and more authorities without any practical measure to improve health care.

He said that health care was still a big issue despite spending billions of rupees from public exchequer.

Sibtain Khan said that the government was ignoring South Punjab and rural areas. Cardiac patients were facing problems even in getting basic test, Angiography.

He said that Punjab Institute of Cardiology was giving time after three months.

He said that it was huge injustice with the suffering humanity.

Concluding debate, Minister for Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq expressed sorrow over the death of Zohra Bibi on the floor outside ward of Jinnah Hospital.

He said that it was responsibility of doctors to treat her. He said that the government was strengthening primary and secondary health Care to extend quality facilities in far flung areas.

Accepting theft of medicines at public sector hospitals, he said that the government was taking measures to curb the menace.

He said that the government was doing legislation to ensure exemplary punishment to those playing with public life and health by manufacturing and selling fake and substandard drugs. He said that the government was establishing a state of the art drug testing in Lahore.

He said that such labs would also be established in Multan, Bahawalpur and all the district headquarters.

He said that a liver hospital would be established in Lahore at Rs 18 billion. He said that Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology has been made functional.

He said that capacity of Mayo Hospital would be enhanced by 500 beds.

He said that state of the art hospital was under construction in Muzaffargarh and such facility would also be set up in Dera Ghazi Khan.