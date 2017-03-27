The Westminster attack was not part of the latest Pakistan Day celebration, coming a day earlier. But was it entirely a coincidence that the British Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, was here? She should have been in London, supervising operations and getting her picture taken with the body of the attacker, Khalid Masood. (And don’t go by names. He was a convert to Islam, and had a criminal record going back to 1983, and was from a West Indian background, but was born in the UK.) Instead, she was over here, getting her picture taken with Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

She was not at the parade, and certainly there was no British contingent there either. There could have been. After all, not only did we have the Turkish Mehtar Band, which was originally a Janissary formation, but also contingents from the Saudi, Chinese and South African forces. While the South African and Chinese contingents were from BRICS countries, what about the Saudis? Well, at least they didn’t get embroiled with the Turks. The Mehtar Band is an Ottoman remnant, and might have problems with Saudi Arabia, which obtained independence from Ottoman rule in World War I. At this rate, the Pakistan Day parade could well become a UN parade. Pakistan is the UN’s leading contributor of peacekeepers, so that would somehow be appropriate.

The Mehtar Band is the oldest Islamic military formation, and Saudi Arabia is the home of the Harmain Sharifain. Somehow appropriate if we remember that Pakistan is trying to concert action against blasphemous material on the Internet, and for that reason, not only is a Facebook delegation coming to Pakistan, but Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar hosted a meeting of Islamic World ambassadors in Islamabad. The meeting decided to take action. Hmmm. Wonder if China was represented at the meeting? It was at the Parade.

If the BRICS countries were to be represented, where were Brazil, Russia, and yes, India? Russia and India have got Muslim minorities, as do China (Uighurs and other Turkestanis) and South Africa (mostly Gujaratis, who are the majority of the country’s Indian minority, like Hashim Amla), but what about Brazil?

Well, now that one has mentioned Hashim Amla, the South African of Indian origin, what price Shashank Manohar, who took back his resignation as ICC President as soon as players started appearing before the tribunal set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board? Did he hear anything? Like he wouldn’t be mentioned by anyone? Inzamamul Haq was heard saying that there would be punishments according to law. And former captain Javed Miandad had said that spotfixers deserved the death penalty. (And like Narendra Modi, Miandad is a Gujarati. Or should I say, like Hashim Amla?) So what was Inzamam doing? Showing spotfixing a soft spot? Because the death penalty is not prescribed. Of course, Parliament could change that. Someone should ask Imran what he thinks. After all, he’s the only person who is in Parliament, and who could have fixed a match. Or a spot.

I see that Hosni Mubarak has been released from jail, which Asif Zardari thoroughly approves of. As he is widely mentioned as having said, NAB dare not register a case against him, let alone arrest him. But Mubarak was arrested and then tried, though not jailed, because he was kept in a military hospital. Someone else happy to hear this would have been Pervez Musharraf, who would like nothing better than a military ruler to go free. Of course, one would need a coup first, like Sisi has carried out in Egypt.

Of course, Musharraf would be less interested in the news that Maulana Hamid Saeed Kazmi was finally acquitted in the Haj scandal, for which he got 16 years in jail handed down to him. Of course, it was not argued in his defence that there was no scam. So his release means that the police station doing the investigating is going to be returned the case. While Musharraf probably won’t care, Zardari probably will. Not because Kazmi was a former President, which he wasn’t, but because he was a minister in the PPP government Zardari presided over.

Kazmi had nothing whatsoever to do with health, so he would have nothing to do with the withdrawal, tail between legs, of the repeal of the Obama healthcare bill. Trump may have a lot of people to blame for that defeat, but not the good Maulana. There are some reports swirling around that he might be joining the PTI. Imran has never held a hunger strike against him, it seems. And he might well help Imran get married. Or at least help him with the youth vote. As for the Hajj scam, well clearly Mian Nawaz Sharif was behind it. And the ill-gotten gains are shown in Panamagate.