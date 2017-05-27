ISLAMABAD - Pakistan would once again borrow massively of Rs837.8 billion from external sources in the next financial year 2017-2018.

The government has estimated foreign assistance of Rs837.8 billion for 2017-2018 as compared to revised estimates of Rs996.287 billion of the outgoing fiscal year, showing reduction of 16 per cent.

The break-up of Rs837.8 billion shows that Rs799.92 billion would come under the head of loans and Rs26.81 billion under the head of grants for the next fiscal year. New loans will be obtained to return a few previous loans and to finance projects of federal, provincial and autonomous bodies.

The government has planned to get Rs168.3 billion from China in 2017-2018 as compared to Rs134.1 billion of the outgoing year 2016-2017.

The Asian Development Bank would release Rs128.4 billion for Pakistan in the next financial year, which was Rs167.3 billion in the outgoing year.

The government has estimated to generate Rs105.5 billion from the auction of the Sukuk bond in the year 2017-2018 as compared to Rs105 billion of the year 2016-2017.

From Islamic Development Bank (IDB) the government has budgeted Rs164.599 billion for next fiscal year.

The government has estimated budgeted assistance of Rs16.554 billion from France for 2017-2018, Rs4.7 billion has been estimated from Korea for next fiscal year against Rs4.532 billion for the current fiscal year, which was revised to Rs1.9 billion, Rs80 million has been estimated from Turkish Exim Bank for next fiscal year against Rs30 million for the current fiscal year, which was revised to zero, and Rs12.402 billion has been estimated from the US for next fiscal year against Rs11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, which was later revised to Rs7.164 billion, and Rs4.56 billion has been estimated for 2017-2018 from Japan against Rs 8.136 billion for 2016-2017 which was later revised to Rs12.583 billion.