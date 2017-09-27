LAHORE - At least 1,764 children were sexually abused in the first half of 2017, according a report compiled by a non-government organisation.

Addressing a press conference on “Child Sexual Abuse” at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, representatives of Sahil said that data used in the report titled “Cruel Number” was gathered from January to June 2017. The data revealed that 1,067 girls and 697 boys were sexually exploited in first six months of the year. From January-June 2017, the number of child abuse cases witnessed a 17 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, 59 cases of early child marriage and 14 cases of Vani were also reported during this period.

At least 14 children were abused in religious schools. Similarly, hospitals, hotels, cars, clinics, colleges, factories, jails, police stations, marriage halls and graveyards were reported as places of occurrence.

From January to June this year, Punjab is on top in terms of such cases. According to the report, the province-wise data shows 1,089 such cases in Punjab, 490 in Sindh, 76 in Balochistan, 42 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 58 in the federal capital.

During this period, 1,306 incidents were reported to police. Twenty-three cases were not reported to the police, while police refused to register 47 such cases. Also, 388 cases were reported in newspapers with incomplete information.

Sahil Regional Coordination Officer Ansar Sijjad Bhatti said, “It is a worrisome situation. A big number of cases of sexual abuse have been reported in the city, but there is no action on this issue. We have started a campaign against child abuse. We are going to rural areas and educating children in schools about the issue.”

He said the government should set up a child safety cell in every district on the pattern of a cell set up by Sheikhupura DPO Sarfaraz Virk in his district. He said the cell was sustaining on its own.

Sahil Legal Aid Officer Atif Khan said, “We should establish such safety cells in every province of Pakistan to stop this crime. The protection message should be included in the curriculum. The government should introduce a new legislation and ensure implementation of new laws,” Atif said.