ISLAMABAD - The federal government has failed to appoint permanent heads of at least seven ministries while posts of five special secretaries and over a dozen additional secretaries are also lying vacant in different divisions.

According to documents available with The Nation, seven key ministries are being run on an ad-hoc basis and the government has given charge of these ministries to grade-21 officers.

The federal government has handed over the post of Secretary National Security Division to Amir Ashraf Khawaja (grade-21 officer) as Additional Secretary In-charge. The affairs of Petroleum and Natural Resources Division are being run without a regular head and the government has appointed Muhammad Jalal Sikandar, a grade-21 officer, as Additional Secretary In-charge. Similarly, the office of Secretary Establishment Division is also lying vacant and a grade-21 officer, Asad Hayauddin, is looking after the matters of the division as Additional Secretary In-charge. The post of the Secretary States and Frontier Regions Division could not be filled after the transfer of the last secretary.

The post of Secretary Privatisation Division/Commission is also lying vacant after the transfer of Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera to the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage. The government once again gave the charge of this division to Sukhera. Shoaib Mir was posted as Additional Secretary In-charge of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division a few months back. Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz has been appointed as additional Secretary In-charge of Secretary Postal and Services Division.

The documents further revealed that five grade-22 posts of special secretaries including Special Secretary Finance Division, Interior Division, Cabinet Division, Water and Power and Petroleum and Natural Resources are also lying vacant for the last six to seven months.

On the other hand, the government could not appoint around 14 additional secretaries in different ministries including three posts of additional secretaries at Finance Division are also vacant. The posts of additional secretary Economic Division and Commerce are also lying vacant.

The posts of member Federal Ombudsman Lahore and Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme and Managing Director Water and Power Development Authority could also not be filled.

According to the documents available, three officers of grade-22, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Secretary Industries, Nyla Qureshi, Managing Director Printing Corporation of Pakistan and Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Executive Director NIPs will also retire by the end of this year.

A senior official of the Establishment Division told The Nation that the federal government has failed to appoint the grade-22 officers on senior posts due to the shortage of officers of senior ranks. He said the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not interested in the promotion of officers and he did not call the meeting of the High Powered Selection Board (HPSB) on time. He said that several competent officers of grade-21 have been awaiting their promotions for last one-year but the government has handed over additional charges of different divisions to its blue-eyed officers.

He said that a few officers of grade-21 have challenged the decision of promotions of Central Selection Board (CSB) in the Islamabad High Court, which has asked the federal government not to convene a meeting of the HSPB till the adjudication of the case related to the CSB promotions.

He said that the government is not interested in streamlining the issues of bureaucracy and it is not contesting courts cases regarding promotions with full vigour.

Former PM Sharif chaired the last promotion board meeting in the first week of February and had approved promotions of over a dozen of officers to grade-22.