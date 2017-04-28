ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has challenged various provisions of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, blaming the provincial government of usurping powers of local governments.

The MQM as a party, MQM Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, district mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad, district chairmen Karachi East, Karachi Central, Karachi Korangi and Mirpurkhas on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court through Barrister Farough Naseem. They have made secretaries of Cabinet Division, Ministry of Finance, Sindh Chief Secretary, Sindh Local Government Secretary, Sindh Assembly Secretary and other as respondents.

They have prayed to declare section 3 of the Karachi Development Authority (revival and amending) Act, 2016 completely without jurisdiction, illegal, unconstitutional, void ab initio and of no legal effect, and strike down the same.

They further asked the apex court to declare Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 and Section 18 of the Sindh Buildings Control Ordinance, 1979, without jurisdiction, illegal, unconstitutional, void ab initio and of no legal effect, while striking down the same.

They also prayed to declare that Authority under section 4 of the Sindh Buildings Control Ordinance, 1979, for each territorial jurisdiction falling under the local government institutions, shall be the Mayor or the Chairman as the case may be, of such local government institutions, while annulling all dispensations, statutes, notifications, rules, delegated legislations or executive orders in derogation to such declaration is to be ultra vires to law and the constitution.

They prayed to direct the Sindh provincial government to suitably amend the Sindh Buildings Control Ordinance, 1979, the KDA Order No.5 of 1957, the Malir Development Authority Act, 1993, the Liyari Development Authority Act, 1993 Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Act, 1996, the Hyderabad Development Authority Act, 1976, Sehwan Development Authority Act, 1993, the Larkana Development Authority Act, 1994, any dispensation pertaining to the Board of Revenue or any other Development Authority in Sindh, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Act, 2014, the Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Act, 2014, all delegated legislations or executive orders, so that the powers, functions and authorities under the said dispensations devolve to the local government institutions in consonance with article 140-A of the Constitution.

They further asked the court to order that the employees of all the boards, authorities or bodies liable to be devolved to the local government institutions, also be transferred to the said local government institutions, who would function under their service rules and structures.

They also asked to direct the provincial government to release Rs29.366 billion to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, pertaining to its share of Octroi Zila Tax along with markup and additional markup, award costs and special costs.

The petitioners said that the rulers of Sindh did not believe in transferring power to the elected representatives of the local government. It was only because of the intervention of the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court that elections of the local government were made possible. They said that despite such elections and availability of article 140-A of the Constitution, the power and authority to the elected local bodies’ representatives is not being transferred.

They said that the Sindh Provincial Assembly by legislating the 2013 Act had not only violated Article 140-A of Constitution, but also the powers which were available in the 2013 Act with the local government have been usurped by the Sindh government. The provincial government not only secured the legislation of further fresh laws in violation of Article 140-A but also perpetuated the continuation of certain laws in violation of Article 140-A.

The petitioners said that the provincial government has abused the provisions of sections 74 and 75 of the 2013 Act as the Sindh Assembly has legislated parallel statutes and the Sindh government made parallel rules and regulations so as to usurp the power of the local governments.

“There can be no dispute that the functions of building control i.e. construction laws and town planning are necessarily municipal functions and ought to be devolved to the local governments. The functions of buildings control and town planning are essentially municipal functions which have to be performed by the local government institutions. Therefore, all or any such laws were given to departments working under the Sindh Government are ultra vires article 140-A of the Constitution.

All the employees working under the non-devolved authorities are also liable to be transferred to the local governments and appropriate laws, rules and regulations to be made in this respect, the petitioners said. The functions pertaining to the provision of water and sewerage are also municipal functions. Accordingly, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Act, 1996, the functions, jurisdiction and authority in relation thereto, so also any rules or delegated legislation made thereunder are liable to be devolved to the local government institutions.

Similarly, the jurisdiction and functions of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) performing in other parts of Sindh other than Karachi are also liable to be devolved to the local government institutions and appropriate laws, rules and regulations are liable to be made.

The petitioners said that the environmental protection functions are also municipal in nature as they are inextricably linked to roads, construction of buildings and building control, planning and development. The entire Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Act, 2014 is liable to be devolved to the local governments and its laws and rules are liable to be amended suitably for such purpose.