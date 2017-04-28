ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) wants an exclusive debate on the Panama Leaks verdict in the upcoming National Assembly session as it feels Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as Leader of the House and Prime Minister of the country has become untenable.

PTI with the support of other opposition parties has already demanded resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the parliament.

The opposition party has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat, demanding to suspend rest of agenda items and exclusively conduct debate on the issue of Prime Minister’s ineligibility.

“In the aftermath of the Panama decision by the Supreme Court (SC), PTI feels the position of Nawaz Sharif as a Leader of the House and Prime Minister has become untenable,” PTI mentioned in its adjournment motion to conduct debate in the upcoming National Assembly session (42nd session). PTI Chief Imran Khan is holding a public meeting today (Friday) on same matter.

The National Assembly and Senate were prorogued last week, after the opposition parties’ demand of the Premier’s resignation, terming him no more “honest and morally upright” after two senior most judges in their dissenting notes made some “scathing observations” about him.

A PTI lawmaker said that the opposition will not allow government to run any other agenda before clearing their reservations over the formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and other concerned matters.

The opposition parties sans MQM have rejected the formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) proposed by Supreme Court (SC) in its verdict.

As the apex court has ordered to constitute a six-member JIT – consisting of nominees of the Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence – and submit a report to it within 60 days.

The opposition parties (PPP and PTI) are also set to submit requisition in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat requesting to immediately summon 42nd NA session. According to the rules and procedures of National Assembly, the speaker is bound to convene the NA session within 14 days of submission of a requisition.

Parliamentary sources said all the senior lawmakers from both the parties have planned to unanimously give tough time to government on this matter. “Like the previous session, opposition parties will focus on one point agenda as they only demand Prime Minister to clarify his position on the floor of the house,” they said.

Political gurus viewed that the opposition parties will give tough time to government in the upcoming National Assembly session, including budget proceedings. They will keep raising objections over the formation of JIT and other related matters. The government side, which has already facing quorum issue, has yet to evolve strategy on it.