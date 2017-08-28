ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday urged ousted premier Nawaz Sharif not to “run away” and face the cases against him.

Speaking at a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party leaders - Arbab Alamgir, Asma Arbab Alamgir, Haji Nawaz Khokhar, Anwar Saifullah, Hamayoon Khan, Rahim Dad Khan, and Faisal Karim Kundi - here, Zardari said fleeing the country would not help Sharif revive his image.

The PPP co-chairman, a participant of the meeting told The Nation, insisted that Nawaz Sharif should only go to London or any other city abroad after clearing the cases against him back home.

Zardari said that he spent several years in jail but did not run away.

“Nawaz Sharif should show courage,” he told his party leaders.

Earlier, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Nawaz Sharif was neither qualified nor capable to lead Pakistan.

Over the weekend, an accountability court acquitted Zardari of all references related to his alleged unlawful assets in Pakistan and abroad over lack of solid evidence.

Judge Khalid Mehmood Ranjha accepted the application seeking acquittal of the former president.

The PPP leaders also congratulated Zardari on his acquittal in the in the assets case by the accountability court.

Sharif was disqualified on July 28th by the Supreme Court for hiding assets.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later denotified Sharif as a member of the National Assembly and also asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to remove him as the party head.

This month, Nawaz Sharif left Islamabad for Lahore along with thousands of his supporters on the famous Grand Trunk Road.

Sharif stopped at various stations to address his loyalists.

The former premier, still the most powerful person in the ruling PML-N, has been defending himself against the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify him for hiding assets.

He has already filed several review petitions in the top court, challenging his ouster.

The ECP has scheduled polling in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency for September 17th after Sharif’s disqualification.

The election authorities have approved Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination for the by-election.

Kulsoom Nawaz is in London for treatment of throat cancer.

She is not expected to campaign much for her election.

Maryam Nawaz, her daughter, is spearheading the campaign.

Some members of the Sharif family are already in London to look after Kulsoom Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif too is expected to join her soon.